Valentine’s Day Styling: These Celebs Showed Out In These Sexy Looks

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Valentine’s Day may be for the lovers, but it also is a holiday that promotes self-love. And if you’re like me, slipping into a piece of lingerie that accentuates my features makes me feel extra sexy and appreciative of my body. Every Valentine’s Day, our favorite celebrity women take to social media to show off their stuff in sexy attire in honor of the occasion.

This year Lil’ Kim, Chloe Bailey, Phaedra Parks, Marlo Hampton, Normani and Monica gave us a taste of their bedroom style in Valentine’s inspired looks that set the ‘Gram on fire. See their sexy looks, below: