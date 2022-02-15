Majorie Harvey Celebrated Valentine’s Day In A 17K Bottega Veneta Cut Out Dress

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Steve Harvey is no stranger to showering his wife of 15 years, Marjorie Harvey, with love. The fashionable couple celebrate each other extravagantly, so this Valentine’s Day was was bound to be over the top.

Marjorie has a deep rooted love for high-end designers and fun, stylish looks, so this 17,000 Bottega Veneta dress was right up her alley.

The couple posed on Steve’s Instagram page with him dressed in a bright red velvet suit jacket, partnered with a deep red button-up shirt, and matching slacks. His wife wore a green Lurex and viscose blend dress with all-over crystal hotfix embroidery. It featured diagonal drawstring cutouts along the torso and waistline. She completed the look with green sandals that matched her dress perfectly.

For us regular folk, $17,000 is a hefty price to spend on a dress but for the Harvey’s, this is their lifestyle. Steve credits his wife for upgrading his style and making him more fashionable. In an interview with GQ he revealed Marjorie had a heart-to-heart with him about his bulky suits.

“My wife is my biggest critic and my biggest fan,” he explained. “She stopped me from wearing the big long suits a long time ago. She said, ‘Steve, can I talk to you?’ She said, ‘I’m tired of being married to a pimp.’ And I went, ‘What?’ I was stunned, because you married me and that’s all I had, was big suits. She said, ‘Yeah, but I was going to change you anyway.’”

Now if that ain’t love, I don’t know what is!

