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Angel Reese Stars In Victoria's Secret Campaign

Angel Reese Makes History As The First WNBA Athlete To Star In A Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Basketball phenom Angel Reese continues to redefine what modern athletes achieve on and off the court.

Published on April 7, 2026

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Angel Reese Celebrates Victoria's Secret Season of Strapless
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Angel Reese is proving that her influence stretches far beyond her jump shot. The WNBA star has officially made history as the first WNBA player to star in a global Victoria’s Secret campaign, marking a cultural crossover moment that combines sports, fashion, and female empowerment in a way rarely seen before.

In an Instagram video circulating online, Reese confidently posed for flashing cameras as she pulled up to the Victoria’s Secret flagship store in New York. While giving star athlete energy and supermodel poise, the multi-hyphenate donned a houndstooth Laquan Smith suit set, comprising a belted jacket and a knee-length skirt with a high split.

Angel Reese Celebrates Victoria's Secret Season of Strapless
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Victoria’s Secret’s “Season of Strapless” campaign showcases Reese as the face of the brand’s summer swim and beauty collection, which was photographed in Barbados against a glowing, picturesque backdrop. The milestone arrives after Reese previously broke barriers as one of the first professional athletes to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, demonstrating the brand’s continued shift toward inclusivity and multidimensional representation.

Angel Reese Stars in a Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 07, 2026
Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

In an exclusive interview with Elle, the Maryland native opened up about building a life that extends beyond basketball. “Basketball is gonna stop one day,” the new Atlanta Dream team member shared, emphasizing the importance of owning her narrative and creating opportunities outside the game.

At just 23, Reese continues to expand her brand through fashion, media, and her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, positioning herself as part of a new generation of athletes who refuse to be boxed into a single identity. This campaign represents a broader cultural shift in women’s sports. Women athletes are reshaping fashion spaces and showing the world that they are not a monolith. Athletes like Reese are proving that performance and personal expression can exist on the same stage – and this is only the beginning.

Congratulations, Angel!

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