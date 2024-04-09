Subscribe
5 Ways To Keep Your Home Smelling Good

Published on April 9, 2024

Frame mockup, ISO A paper size. Living room wall poster mockup. Interior mockup with house background. Modern interior design. 3D render- home smell good

Source: mtlapcevic / Getty

As a Libra rising, my home is well-curated, from its appearance to the distinct scents that float from room to room. A few months after I moved into my apartment, a neighbor knocked on my door to ask what I was using to make my place smell so good. The aroma would fill my home and filter out to the hallway. Because I’m not a gatekeeper, I shared one of my many secrets: Airwick plug-ins.

She was surprised by my answer, and part of me thinks she expected a grandiose explanation. The truth is there are several items that I keep in rotation to set the ambiance in my home.

Help your home smell good by saging before incorporating new scents

Before I light the candles or incense, I neutralize my place by burning sage in every room. As a spiritually-inclined person, I burn sage to remove unwanted energies, and as a person who takes pride in her home, I use it to eliminate lingering odors. Lighting a candle in a room with a slight stench is like spraying perfume over a sweaty body. The conflicting aromas become problematic because they combine sweet scents with sour ones.

After saging my apartment, I do a quick vibe check to see what kind of tone I want to set for the day. For longevity, I default to Airwick Plug-ins. To set the ambiance, I visit my candle collection that has an extensive range of scents. From a light fruit medley to  clean, breezy florals, I select an aroma the accurately captures my mood.

There are lots of items you can use to keep your apartment air light and welcoming. Here are 5 ways to keep your home smelling good.

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

1. Airwick Plug In

Air Wick Plug In Source:Amazon

Airwick plug-ins offer 30 days of aromatic magic in your home. Choose from their rolodex of scents to find the perfect one for your space. I use plug-ins in all rooms and purchase refills to keep the vibes going.

 

2. Bath & Body Works Candles

Bath & Body Works candle - home decor Source:Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works candles are a staple in my household. The brand offers a wide range of scents with a 25-45 hour burn time. Your home will smell so good, you’ll never want to leave! 

3. Incense

Incense smoke pattern Source:Getty

Incense boasts a grounding element that makes me want to sit still and get my mind right. The light aroma emits a calming energy as they burn, perfect for setting a sanctuary-like feeling in your home. My go-to brand for high-quality incense is House of Intuition. Not only are they affordable, but the scents are hypnotic.

 

4. Threshold Room Spray

Threshold Room Spray Source:Target

If you ask me, room sprays are a step up from your everyday air fresheners. The bottles, which are usually much smaller, are infused with various oils that offer a clean yet vibrant aroma. 

 

5. Essential Oil Diffuser

ASAKUKI 500ml Premium, Essential Oil Diffuser with Remote Control Source:Amazon

Essential oils are perfect for setting the mood in a room. About to meditate? Grab a lavender oil to encourage rest and relaxation. In the mood to indulge in self-care? Eucalyptus oil will turn your living room into a luxurious spa setting.

 

