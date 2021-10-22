Five Times Zhuri James Killed It As A Young Beauty Influencer

Happy seventh birthday to one of our favorite young beauty influencers, Zhuri James! As the youngest child of Savannah and LeBron James, Zhuri has charmed her way into all of our hearts, making us melt with her adorable smile and bubbly personality. In honor of this beautiful baby girl’s seventh birthday, let’s look back at five times she killed it as a young, beauty influencer!

1. Zhuri and Savannah James’ Adorable Mommy & Me Source:allthingszhuri's Instagram Zhuri and Savannah James give us mother-daughter goals quite often on Instagram, but it was this adorable photo that tugged at our heartstrings. The proud mommy and daughter duo showed off their long, healthy and natural locs and glowing skin as they flicked it up for Instagram and shared their family love with us.

2. Zhuri And Her Adorable Bantu Knots Source:allthingszhuri's Instagram Then there was the time that Zhuri posted up on Instagram giving us all hair envy with these super cute Bantu knots and her bright smile.

3. Zhuri’s Fluffy Pig Tails Source:allthingszhuri's Instagram Next, Zhuri showed off her beautiful, big, natural curls by rocking these adorable pigtails! Of course, she was all smiles once again as she stole our hearts and posed for Instagram.

4. Zhuri’s Flower Crown Source:allthingszhuri's Instagram Then, the mini influencer promoted her “All Things Zhuri” YouTube channel rocking this adorable flower crown and gave us major boho vibes.