Here’s Why You Should Watch BET+’s New Original Black Girl Mystery Series, ‘Diarra From Detroit’

Historically, mystery hasn’t been a genre that Black women frequently watch. But, Black creator Diarra Kilpatrick aims to change that.

Her new series, “Diarra From Detroit,” now streams on BET+, giving the girlies a modern-day mystery with a relatable premise: online dating. Talk about a plot twist!

“I love mystery shows, and I think Black women deserve a seat at that table. I think it’s a really critical time because there aren’t that many Black female-driven shows right now, so I’m happy that people can have this show,” Diarra told The Hollywood Reporter last week. (Diarra stars in and created the new show). “Maybe you won’t always relate to what she’s going through, but I think it’s a beautiful growing up of the genre for a new generation.”

BET+’s ‘Diarra From Detroit’ Takes On Dating Disappearing Acts

The new series follows a divorcing schoolteacher, “Diarra,” who refuses to believe a rebound Tinder date ghosted her. Sound familiar?

Diarra’s search for her missing love interest pulls her into a decades-old mystery involving the Detroit underworld. Diarra suspects her online suitor is the adult version of an abducted boy from the ’90s.

Her co-workers, friends, and lovers become allies as she falls down a dangerous yet intriguing rabbit hole. In the age of dating disappearing acts, ghosting, and unread messages, Diarra’s fresh take may be the “who ‘dunnit” we’ve all been waiting for.

Diarra, who used her tax return to create a web series in 2021, is paving the way for others through her passions. We love to see it! Her eight-episode BET+ series is supported by BET Studios and Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society and is part of a collaboration to create premium content that offers Black content creators equity ownership.

Matching the series’ original storyline is a stellar cast of heavy hitters, household names, and up-and-coming Black Hollywood influencers. Celebs starring alongside Diarra include Phylicia Rashad, Morris Chestnut, Kash Doll, Claudia Logan, Bryan Terrell Clark, and DomiNque Perry.

New episodes of "Diarra From Detroit" drop every Thursday.