CLOSE
HomeSoBeautiful

Black On The Scene: Celebrities Slaying During NYFW

Posted September 11, 2019

Every September, fashion puts on a grand show for all its fans. Designers, celebrities, models and consumers flock to the side of the catwalk for a glimpse at fall fashion before it filters down to your favorite department store *Miranda Priestly voice*

The front row (as they call it) is reserved for the most elite fashion figures and the weeks long events take over the streets of New York. At any given moment, you can see the likes of La La, Lil Kim or Rihanna putting their best fashion stiletto forward.

The shows, the clothes, the jewels, the hair, NYFW never disappoints. Whether it’s on the runway or the way to the show, these celebs are killing the game this fashion week. Get into their looks below:

1. La La

View this post on Instagram

Back in these New York streets 🖤

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

2. Michael B Jordan

3. Meg Thee Stallion

View this post on Instagram

HOT GIRL ANNA

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

4. Justine Skye

5. Saweetie

View this post on Instagram

swipe for a surprise ... @savagexfenty 🖤

A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

6. Normani

View this post on Instagram

🍒

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

7. Kehlani

8. Lil Kim, Sky, Tiffany Pan Hilason

9. Dascha Polanco

10. Shannon Clermont

11. Naturi Naughton

12. Her

View this post on Instagram

New York Fashion Week. #TommyXZendaya #TOMMYNOW #NYFW

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial) on

13. Sky

14. Remy Ma

View this post on Instagram

Rem🔥 #RemyMa

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on

15. Draya

16. Jasmine Sanders

View this post on Instagram

Leaving my ex husbands funeral 🖤 #NYFW

A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on

17. Jidenna

View this post on Instagram

Street monk shit. @sirianalexander

A post shared by Jidenna (@jidenna) on

More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close