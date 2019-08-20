27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their Daughters

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

If you click on the hashtag #raisingqueens, thousands of photos of Black fathers with their Black daughters will come up. If you keep scrolling, other hashtags like #strongblackfathers will pique your interest. Despite limited depictions of Black father and daughter relationships in mainstream media, social media has a trove of powerful imagery that shows the beauty in Black fatherhood.

We complied 27 images of everyday fathers making fatherhood look good.