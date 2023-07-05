Cardi B, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sabrina Elba And More Slay At Paris Fashion Week

At this point, Paris Fashion Week should be renamed the Cardi B show. The Put It On The Floor Again rapper has become a staple on the scene, giving us head-turning fashion moments in Schiaparelli, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne.
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 kicked off in June, beginning with the star-studded Louis Vuitton show helmed by newly appointed Creative Director Pharrell. Attendees included Jay Z, Beyonce′, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Kim Kardashian (to name a few) — each serving their own fashionable looks in the front row.
Also spotted on the Paris fashion scene is the fashion darling and uber-stylish Tracee Ellis Ross, who gave us her own show when she flashed major underboob in a social media post after the Schiaparelli show where she sat next to Cardi B and Anna Wintour.
Latto was seen in an ethereal Iris Van Harpen dress at the Iris Van Harpen show. Ming Lee wore a charming lace minidress at Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024. Even rapper Kendrick Lamar was spotted at the Chanel show. Keep scrolling for more celebs slaying at Paris Fashion Week.
1. Balenciaga : Outside Arrivals – Paris Fashion Week – Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024Source:Getty
Cardi B and Offset attend the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France.
2. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France.
3. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B is seen outside Schiaparelli show wearing a custom Schiaparelli dress.
4. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross is seen wearing a black Schiaparelli long dress with golden details and statements and a black leather handbag with golden details outside Schiaparelli Cocktail during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France.
5. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France.
6. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Sidaction Gala on July 7, 2022 in Paris, France.
7. Naomi CampbellSource:Getty
British supermodel and singer Naomi Campbell poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show, as part of the Paris Fashion Week, central Paris, on June 20, 2023.
8. Ming LeeSource:Getty
Ming Lee Simmons attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France.
9. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France.
10. Sabrina Dhowre ElbaSource:Getty
Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France.
11. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty
Kendrick Lamar at the Chanel Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show at on July 4, 2023 in Paris, France.
12. LattoSource:Getty
Big Latto attends the Iris Van Herpen Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France.
13. Jay Z and BeyoncéSource:Getty
Jay Z and Beyoncé attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France.
