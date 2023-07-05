Cardi B, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sabrina Elba And More Slay At Paris Fashion Week

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

At this point, Paris Fashion Week should be renamed the Cardi B show. The Put It On The Floor Again rapper has become a staple on the scene, giving us head-turning fashion moments in Schiaparelli, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne.

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 kicked off in June, beginning with the star-studded Louis Vuitton show helmed by newly appointed Creative Director Pharrell. Attendees included Jay Z, Beyonce′, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Kim Kardashian (to name a few) — each serving their own fashionable looks in the front row.

Also spotted on the Paris fashion scene is the fashion darling and uber-stylish Tracee Ellis Ross, who gave us her own show when she flashed major underboob in a social media post after the Schiaparelli show where she sat next to Cardi B and Anna Wintour.

Latto was seen in an ethereal Iris Van Harpen dress at the Iris Van Harpen show. Ming Lee wore a charming lace minidress at Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024. Even rapper Kendrick Lamar was spotted at the Chanel show. Keep scrolling for more celebs slaying at Paris Fashion Week.