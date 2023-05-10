9 Hilarious Tweets About The Kick-off Of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’

Beyoncé’s quit your job era has come to an end and the beloved entertainer has to go to work like the rest of us. Today begins the launch of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour and the Beyhive is swarming with anticipation. Kicking off in Stockholm, SE at the Friends Arena, this is the first look fans will get at Renaissance visuals since Beyoncé dropped the culture-shifting album.
Members of the Beyhive have taken to Twitter to share insider details with the world, as #RenaissanceWorldTour trends nationwide.
A view Of The Stage
Fans are sharing photos from their seats inside the arena, including a section that has direct access to a bar.
Fans also tweeted there will be gender neutral bathrooms along the world tour stops.
The Fits Are Fitting
Beyonce’s ode to Ballroom wouldn’t be complete without the fashion! The Alien Superstar collaborated with Balmain on a collection of one-of-a-kind fashion pieces that personify her lyrics. So it makes total sense the Beyhive would be serving up fits for the queen. This Twitter user gave us a direct style moments from the initial show that proves there’s going to be a colorful mix of Houston and hotness.
Beyonce Merch
Fans, who have been waiting for Renaissance visuals, are ecstatic they can purchase Renaissance World Tour merch featuring never-before seen Beyoncé looks like in this official world tour book.
See more tweets, below:
1. Eye-Opening Experience
The Beyhive woke up this morning with one thing on their mind — their fearless leader hitting the stage in Sweden.
2. Looking For A Livestream
The Beyhive is waiting for Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ spoilers and live stream links so they can watch!
3. Bring The Heat
The Beyhive doesn’t want the attendees of opening night to spare any footage or setlists so they can prepare for their big moment.
4. Share, Share, Share
Twitter will be on fire tonight with spoilers, so if you’re a part of the Beyhive, start taking notes.
5. Beyonce’s Going Back To Werk
Beyonce famously sang, ‘I just quit my job’ on her leading Renaissance song Break My Soul, and fans are elated the entertainer is returning to werk; a.k.a back on tour.
6. No Ticket, No Problem
This Beyhiver is joking about not securing tickets but doing anything to get inside to see their queen.
7. Seats On The Stage
In case you were still wondering if you should have copped those Pure/Honey riser seats, they’re on the stage!
8. Werking Or Nah?!
If you’re at work watching the Beyonce tour, make sure you look busy!
9. Beyonce Is Guarded
It’s not a Beyonce event, if Julius isn’t there to protect the queen. Here he is stopped walking near the stage.
