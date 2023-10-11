Get To Know Mehgan James And The Entire Cast Of VH1’s ‘Basketball Wives Orlando’

Ladies, it’s game time! All eyes were on Florida this week as VH1’s Basketball Wives Orlando premiered on October 9.
Nine new women, including reality TV star and personality, Mehgan James, have taken their place on center court. We can’t wait to get to know the leading ladies.
Keep scrolling for cast info and what to expect from your newest reality TV obsession, Basketball Wives Orlando.
VH1 first announced its new franchise series in September. Described as “a fresh look at how the women of the Orlando basketball scene navigate the competitive world of sports,” the inaugural season will give audiences a peek into “how taxing the NBA life can be, along with the people who have to experience it daily.”
Why do we love Basketball Wives?
For those unfamiliar, Basketball Wives is the brainchild of Shaunie Henderson (O’Neal), the ex-wife of NBA all-star Shaquille O’Neal. The show first aired in 2010, running five seasons in Miami until 2013.
According to BOSSIP, the cast then transitioned to LA and premiered in 2011, running for five seasons. Following this, VH1 announced in 2017 that the original series would be revived and relocated to Los Angeles. The combined two shows became one mega production with just Basketball Wives. In addition to Shaunie, franchise favorites include Jennifer Williams, Evelyn Lozada, Malaysia Pargo, and Tami Roman.
The ladies telling their stories in Orlando are Ashley Snell, Danielle Miller, Lyndzie Marble, Mackenzie Hyatt, Mehgan James, Morgan Bledsoe, Mulan Hernandez, Nique Brown, and Nikki Nicole.
While each will bring spin and flavor to the show, Mehgan James is one of the most recognizable. She’s being dubbed as the show’s “OG.” The bombshell has appeared on other reality show favorites, including Baddies ATL and Basketball Wives Los Angeles.
Get to know Mehgan and her fellow castmates below. Basketball Wives Orlando airs after Basketball Wives LA Monday evenings on VH1.
1. Mehgan James
Mehgan James is a boss baddie who leverages her beauty, brains, and influence flawlessly. With over 1 million followers on social media, she a well known reality star, model, podcaster, and entrepreneur. Mehgan previously dated former NBA player, Kendrick Brown.
2. Nikki Nicole
Reality show fans may remember Nikki Nicole from Black Ink Crew: Chicago. The social media star and personality is rumored to be dating a famous NBA player on the show.
3. Nique Brown
Nique Brown is a sexy bombshell with a YouTube channel with more than 1 million followers. The Excuse Me Beauty brand owner is currently dating NBA star Dwayne Bacon. Nique recently shared a YouTube video with her beau, Dwayne, congratulating her on making the show.
4. Mulan Hernandez
Mulan Hernandez’ story line will center on her previous relationship with Bol Bol, a 7-foot forward who played for the Orlando Magic. The Ohio native is also a former basketball player and athlete herself.
5. Morgan Bledsoe
Morgan Bledsoe participates in Basketball Wives Orlando as wife to NBA star, Eric Bledsoe. The beautiful couple is rumored to be high school sweethearts. They wed in 2017.
6. Mackenzie Hyatt
Mackenzie Hyatt appears on the Orlando installment alongside Nique Brown, who is currently dating her ex, Dwayne Bacon, and Danielle Miller, who formerly dated Mackenzie’s current b-ball beau, Rashad Vaughn. Mackenzie has been open about her relationship with both men and will surely bring heat this season.
7. Lyndzie Marble
Lyndzie Marble is an active YouTube personality, social influencer, and travel and wellness expert. She and her husband, Devyn, were featured on TLC’s Say Yes To The Dress and Say Yes to The Dress America. The two are expecting a new blessing soon.
8. Danielle Miller
Danielle Miller is the former fiancée to NBA player, Rashad Vaughn. She is known on social media for her style and fashion slay.
9. Ashley Snell
Ashley Snell is a California native currently married to NBA player, Tony Snell who recently shared an autism diagnosis with the world. The couple wed during COVID in 2020 and have two boys.
