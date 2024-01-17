10 Celeb Mamas Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On The Red Carpet

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

For pregnant celebrities, debuting their baby bump can be a career-defining moment. Think about Beyonce’s pregnancy reveal during the 2011 Video Music Awards, as she belted out “Love On Top” adorned in a sparkly, purple, tuxedo jacket. Or Cardi B’s 2018 Saturday Night Live performance, when she confirmed rumors that she was expecting while rocking an all-white Christian Siriano gown on stage. The unborn kids of stars tend to steal the show even before they reach Earthside, don’t they?

The aforementioned celebrity mamas all have it in common that they didn’t let pregnancy stop them from working and slaying.

“I put a lot of thought into how I wanted to unveil it,” Beyonce told Harper’s Bazaar about her 2011 baby bump debut at the VMAs. “It was important to me that I was able to do it myself. I was extremely nervous. It was the toughest red carpet I ever did … I decided to say nothing and proudly show my baby bump. I felt it was more powerful to see the love and enthusiasm as opposed to saying anything.”

Rihanna famously wore her baby bump as her accessory to the 2023 Met Gala and on dozens of other red carpets. In her 2022 Vogue cover story, she opened up about keeping up her fashion sense during pregnancy and pushing boundaries on what society deems acceptable for maternity style.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she told Vogue. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Making an appearance on the red carpet in their celeb mama’s belly is a right of passage for celebrity offspring. And there will be plenty pics for them to look at when they get older. Here is a collection of our favorite red carpet baby-bump moments from our celebrity mamas.