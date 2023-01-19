Newsletter
The 2023 Met Gala Is Set To Honor Fashion Legend Karl Lagerfeld

This year's theme will honor fashion heavyweight Karl Lagerfeld.

Rose Ball 2014 In Aid Of The Princess Grace Foundation In Monaco

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

The 2023 Met Gala Co-chairs and dress code have been announced, and this year’s theme will honor fashion heavyweight Karl Lagerfeld.

The dress theme for the 2023 Met Gala is set to honor the legendary Karl Lagerfeld. We are excited to see how celebrities play out this theme, as Lagerfeld's work is abundant and diverse. The German fashion designer headed many notable fashion houses like Chanel, Fendi, and Balmain, to name a few. Honoring Lagerfeld's legacy gives attendees a wide range of glamourous, iconic choices for their ensembles.

The "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition opens on May 5th. For more information, click here.

The “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition opens on May 5th. For more information, click here.

 

