At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax Figure That’s Not A Mess!





After a decade of horrible looking Beyonce wax figures, it looks like Madame Tussauds may have finally gotten right!

On Thursday (September 18), they announced that their newest addition to their London museum is one of Bey from her iconic “Homecoming” Coachella concert.

Honestly, it’s amazing!

This looks just like her down to her actual brown skin, muscle tone and her beautiful bone structure. And peep her first in the air.

It's time to bow down to THE QUEEN 👑 🐝 pic.twitter.com/kl6DLUfLaY — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) September 19, 2019

Even better? Queen Bey is right next to ger bestie Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle:

madame tussauds have added beyoncé to their royal lineup to "celebrate her musical royalty" i am actually yelling pic.twitter.com/W2YvCe84sn — Call Me By My @ (@NotAgainBen) September 19, 2019

As we all know, this Beyonce wax figure has been a long time coming as Madame Tussaud has a torrid history of trying to pass Bey off as an unrecognizable white woman.

Harpo, who dis woman?

Or this one?

This one is just trifling AF:

The absolute worst wax figure of Beyoncé. https://t.co/DD1Ogc1yZW — Patience. (@patiencezalanga) September 19, 2019

Either way, we’re super excited about this new statue and so is Black Twitter. Here’s what they had to say about Madame Tussaud’s newest attempt at immortalizing Queen Bey.