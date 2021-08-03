9 Black Celebrity MUA’s That Should Be On You Radar

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

It’s not easy being a Black celebrity makeup artist in today’s world. The saying, “Working twice as hard to get half as far” is a valid statement to most people who hold the profession. Although the playing field may seem diverse, their Caucasian counterparts have an advantage when it comes to booking work.

Besides the odds stacked against us, Black celebrity MUA’s have been able to make waves in the industry. From creating some of the industry’s most popular makeup brands to becoming Queen Bey’s go-to makeup artist (we see you Sir John), these creatives have played a role in redefining beauty standards while influencing the masses.

In the spirit of providing you with inspiration, we’ve compiled a list of nine celebrity MUA’s that you may want to follow. Whether you want to learn how to sculpt your brows seamlessly, perfect your blending skills, or anything in between, these Black celebrity MUA’s will show you the way. Read on to get familiar with the creme de la creme of the makeup world.