CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

Stressed Out? Talk To Friends

Leave a comment

It’s a no-brainer when it comes to keeping our friends and family around when we are going through it. A strong social support network can be critical to help you through the stress of tough times, whether you’ve had a bad day at work or a year filled with loss or chronic illness.

What is a social support network?

A social support network is different from a support group. A social support network is made up of friends, family and peers, while a support group is generally a structured meeting run by a mental health professional. Although both can play an important role in times of stress, a social support network is something you can develop when you’re not under stress, providing the comfort of knowing that your friends are there for you if you need them.

Click here for more.

Health , Stress , Support Group

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close