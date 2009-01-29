Update: Kelly Rowland Fires Beyonce’s Father

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

UPDATE: Kelly Rowland did indeed fire manager Mathew Knowles.

Kelly released a statement saying, “Mathew Knowles has been a positive influence in my career. I have had great success under his guidance – both as a member of Destiny’s Child and with my solo projects. Although we have decided to part ways professionally, the Knowles family and the entire Music World Entertainment team will always be my family.”

No word as yet as to who will manage Kelly.

See original story below.

Seems like there’s trouble brewing in the family. According to bossip.com, Kelly fired manager Mathew Knowles last night. I wonder how this will affect Kelly’s and Beyonce’s relationship. HB will keep you updated on this family drama.

Also On HelloBeautiful: