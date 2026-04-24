Subscribe
Close
Fashion

TIME 100 Red Carpet: Coco Jones & La La Anthony Shine

Red Carpet Rundown: Coco Jones, La La Anthony, & Others Turn Heads At The ‘TIME 100’ Gala

The carpet gave us corsets, fringe, tulle, sparkle, and looks we’re still talking about.

Published on April 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Coco Jones wore a dramatic Richard Quinn gown with corset detailing and a voluminous tulle skirt.
  • La La Anthony donned a bold gold fringe dress that showcased her curves and fashion-forward style.
  • The TIME100 event featured a range of other impactful looks, from Anok Yai's sculpted green dress to Sterling K. Brown's vibrant coral jacket.
1 of 9

Red Carpet Rundown: Coco Jones, La La Anthony, & Others Turn Heads At The TIME100 Gala
Source: Getty

The TIME100 Gala returned on April 23, bringing together some of the year’s most influential entertainers, creators, leaders, innovators, and culture-shapers, making it one of the most-watched nights on the calendar. The event celebrates TIME’s annual list of people making an impact — and with that kind of room, the fashion had to be on point too. What better way to make your mark than with a look that makes people stop, stare, and gag a little?

TIME100 Red Carpet: Coco Jones Delivers Corset Drama & Tulle Volume In Richard Quinn

Source:

Coco Jones is our best-dressed, in one of our favorite red-carpet moments. The “ICU” singer did not just attend the TIME100 red carpet. She arrived, turned heads, and still has people talking.

Coco posed in a striking Richard Quinn gown that gave corset drama, soft volume, and a pop of red romance. The black bodice framed her beautifully, showcasing her curves and glowing chocolate skin. From there, the dress opened into a wide white tulle skirt, finished with a large red flower at the waist.

2026 Time100 Gala
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Coco’s beauty look completed her stunning Time 100 moment. Her hair was styled straight and sleek with a buss-down middle part. Her inches cascaded down her back with a smooth, glass-like finish. Coco’s makeup was soft yet defined, with warm bronze tones on the eyes, clean brows, and a glossy lip.

TIME100 Red Carpet: La La Anthony Brings Gold Fringe and Statement Energy

La La Anthony also stunned on the red carpet, but brought a different kind of fashion moment. Her look was all about being bold, in your face, and showing BAWDY.

2026 TIME 100 Gala
Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

La La’s dress was a fringe lover’s dream, covered in gold fringe that moved with every step. The corset structure gave shape, while the cutouts showed off her skin and body. She paired the dress with small gold-rimmed sunglasses that added a fashion-forward twist, while she styled her hair in a soft, romantic updo.

Coco and La La were just a couple of the A-listers we saw shutting down the red carpet. Keep scrolling for our gallery of other TIME100 looks that we love.

Anok Yai

2026 TIME 100 Gala
Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Supermodel Anok Yai looked unreal in a glossy green dress with a sculpted shape and crocodile-effect texture. The simple jewelry and sleek hair let the dress shine.

Isan Elba

The 2026 TIME100 Gala
Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Isan Elba wore a red gown with long sleeves, soft draping, and gold hardware at the waist. Her short, flipped hairstyle and glowing makeup made the look feel fresh.

Sterling K. Brown

2026 TIME 100 Gala
Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Sterling K. Brown brought a bright pop of color in a coral jacket paired with a crisp white shirt and dark pants. The look was clean, sharp, and so grown man.

Gayle King

The 2026 TIME100 Gala
Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Gayle King looked lovely in a lavender off-the-shoulder gown with a fitted bodice and soft flared hem. She finished the look with layered necklaces, bracelets, and a metallic clutch.

Junelle Bromfield

2026 TIME 100 Gala
Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Track star Junelle Bromfield shimmered in a sparkly silver dress that hugged her body and caught the light from every angle. The low back, soft jewelry, and sculpted pixie cut made the look feel sexy and elegant.

Noah Lyles

2026 TIME 100 Gala
Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Olympian Noah Lyles brought personality to the carpet in a black-and-white floral smoker’s jacket layered over a white shirt. Paired with light pants and black shoes, the look felt fun and fresh.

Keke Palmer

The 2026 TIME100 Gala
Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Keke Palmer served sleek black glamour in a corset-style top paired with a textured black skirt. The slicked-back hair, diamond necklace, and pointed black pumps kept the whole look sharp.

Zoe Saldaña

2026 TIME 100 Gala
Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Zoe Saldaña wore a black one-shoulder velvet dress with silver embroidered detailing across the front. The thigh-high slit, black heels, and structured bag gave the look a chic finish.

SEE ALSO
NEXT SLIDE
123456789

Related Tags

Coco Jones Lala Anthony most recent Newsletter Time 100
More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Kiara Brokenbrough, Bride Who Went Viral For $500 Wedding, Dies During Childbirth

MadameNoire

MAGA Music: Nicki Minaj Reloading Republican Alignment At White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Nelly Performing At Pre-Party

Bossip
Laz Alonso Uncensored

UNCENSORED: Laz Alonso Gets Real About Failure, Fame & His Hollywood Glow-Up

Bossip
Dr. Heavenly Announces Her Run For Georgia State Representative

Bravo's Dr. Heavenly Kimes Breaks Silence After The Sudden Death Of Her Leading Congressional Opponent Rep. David Scott

MadameNoire
Trending
Featured Session: Michelle Obama And Craig Robinson - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival
Style & Fashion  |  Sammy Approved

Michelle Obama’s Latest Looks Are A Masterclass In Spring Style

Confident young woman with afro hair leaning on table
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Keyaira Boone

Vogue Renamed The Afro A ‘Cloud Bob’ And Black Women Aren’t Having It

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE
6 Items
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Ciara Shut Down ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ NYC Premiere Wearing Black Designer Romeo Hunte

Young Woman Applying Nail polish to Her Toenails
Nails  |  Shannon Dawson

13 Summer Pedicure Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing In 2026

HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Teyana Taylor, Gabrielle Union, And Mariah Carey Shine At Tiffany & Co.’s Hidden Garden Event

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close