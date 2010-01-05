5 Ways To Revamp Your 2010 Wardrobe

If you are looking for some help with making the transition from plain Jane in 2009 to style maven in 2010, you’re in the right place!

Here are five tips to help you revamp your wardrobe for the new year:

1) Out with the ill-fitting

Get rid of anything that no longer fits. Whether you lost a few pounds or outgrew a few of your clothes in 2009, there is no place for ill fitting garments in your 2010 closet. Trash any thing that is too big small, long or short. Make space for new, more flattering things in order to ensure that no part of your

2) Try new things

Get out of your 2010 style rut! Don’t let your clothes become a uniform. If you have been wearing the same things in the same way over and over this past year, shake things up in ’10. Take risks and be bold.

3) Get inspired

If you find yourself admiring some one’s style, feel free to incorporate it into your own. Draw inspiration from you favorite celeb, a well known style icon or even a stylish person that you know personally.

4) Get tailored

The best way to take an average wardrobe and make it extraordinary is to become well acquainted with your local tailor. Normal off-the-rack garments can be made to look like custom creations with minor tweaks. Altering clothes to fit your body specifically will help you will transform your look in a great way.

5) Invest in a few statement pieces

Adding a few strong statement pieces to your wardrobe will help you to sand out more. While it is virtually impossible for the average person to go out and buy a whole new wardrobe every year, a few strong items will make you look and feel brand new. Invest in an uber-fabulous pair of Louboutins, A Balmain(esque) vest, a butter soft leather or this seasons it-bag. Equip yourself with some classic, quality items that will last and build the rest of you wardrobe around them.

