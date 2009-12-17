NFL Star Dead After Clash With Fiancee

Cincinnati Bengal Wide receiver, Chris Henry died today after a heated argument with his girlfriend. A source close to the situation has exclusively told Bossip that Henry’s fiancée, Loleini Tonga has a history of domestic violence and a severe drinking problem. The source states, “I knew the next time Chris would get in trouble it would be because of that girl. She drinks all the time, they get into fights, and she has even bragged about getting into disputes with former boyfriends.”

Click here to hear the 911 call

Chris was injured after falling out the back of Tonga’s pickup truck after a heated argument. He was found on the side of the road with fatal injuries to his head. Currently homicide detectives are looking into the case. Henry and Tonga currently have two children together, and one child a piece from previous relationships.

Teammate and friend Ocho Cinco reacts to Henry’s death:

