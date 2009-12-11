Not every woman needs to climb her way to the top, for some women success is so desired that they will do whatever it takes. They have no shame; and their mama did raise a hoe with lessons like “you gotta use what you got, to get what you want.” Besides, sex is used every hour of every day to exchange value and get things done. Sex is a commodity, like it or not.

If we are talking about two consenting adults that are upfront and honest about their intentions, and both parties are aware of the exchange, then live and let live. Some will say that these shameless women make us all look bad but I say as long as she makes no apologies, and like Jay-Z said “What you eat don’t make me sh**” As always, know thyself and use condoms.

It’s No Judgment Friday, so here are 3 tips on how to sleep your way up the career ladder?

1) Be able to identify the gatekeepers: These are the people that can get you access to the powers that make the decisions. A true opportunist can size up the work place quickly then she will befriend and/or figure out how to get herself to someone that can get her that raise.

2) You cannot discriminate when it comes to “the loving”: Your career is your number one priority, not being attracted to your “potential sex partner,” whether he is fat, old, has a hairy back and/or butty is irrelevant. None of these factors should be a deterrent for a true career gal, with few morals who is ready to advance. Just keep your eyes closed, while dreaming of your new corner office.

3) Train and save money: When you get to the position which took you so many hours on your back and/or knees to obtain you can show all (because word will get around– so having thick skin will serve you) that although you “spread it” to get there–you are also intelligent. Yet, if you do not have the job skills, save your money because if that person who “put you on” gets fired then you will be the first to go. And who knows when your next opportunity will arise?

Take a look at these celebs who have put their careers first: