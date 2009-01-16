Depression Can Be… GOOD For You?!

Being depressed might not be as – ahem – depressing as we think it is. According to scientists, being depressed occasionally is good for us, and medication might hinder our creativity!

According to a recent article in Daily Mail,

According to scientists, depression is good for us. They suggest that medicating depression as if it is a disease stops us embracing our miserable side and removes the motivation to change our lives for the better. There are, they say, more benefits from the blues. Being sad can leave victims stronger, better able to cope with life’s challenges, and can lead to great achievements.

After all, some of the world’s greatest artists, scholars, and philosophers suffered from MAJOR depression. So if you’re feeling like you can’t shake that slump you’re in, just think – it might be the start of a a beautiful future!

