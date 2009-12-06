GALLERY: Year-Round Holiday Decor

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

We love the idea of being able to decorate for the holidays without having to take everything down once the holiday season is over. Here are some tips and photos courtesy of apartmenttherapy.com:

1) Incorporate pops of color (think reds, golds, blues and greens). This small entryway rug is fun and bold. Made from recycled T-shirts, it’s bound to be a conversation starter that you won’t have to store once the holiday season is over.

2) The use of mirrors. Anything that helps the room sparkle is great for creating a festive, holiday vibe. Whether you use a mirrored tray or table top, the effect is bright and shiny (not to mention the reflective quality always helps open up a small space).

3) Decorate with plants. During the holidays, you can garnish your potted plant with homemade garland and a few ornaments. After the holiday season has passed, your plants will continue to make your home cozy and inviting.

Check out the pics below: