Words To Live By In “Go, Tell Michelle”

In Go, Tell Michelle, older black women put their words of wisdom for America’s newest First Lady in writing.

[From NPR]

All Things Considered, January 7, 2009 · In churches or beauty shops or anyplace where groups of women gather – especially black women – it is not uncommon for them to talk about the advice they would like to pass on to the incoming first lady.

A group of women in upstate New York went one step further and decided to publish their words of wisdom for Michelle Obama in a book called Go, Tell Michelle: African American Women Write to the New First Lady.

The poems and letters were compiled by two education specialists, Barbara Seals Nevergold and Peggy Brooks-Bertram, who are co-founders of the Uncrowned Queens Institute for Research and Education on Women at the University at Buffalo in New York.

The idea blossomed after the Obamas were portrayed as fist-thumping terrorists on a New Yorker magazine cover last July.

What words of wisdom would YOU share with Michelle Obama?

