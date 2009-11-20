Rihanna: “Size Matters”

Rihanna recently conducted an interview with a German magazine titled “Bravo,” and admits that she’s not really dating right now, but when the time comes–he better be well endowed.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

Bravo: Respect! Rihanna, your interview about Chris Brown was really brave. But his friends don’t agree and say that you are a liar.

Rihanna: This doesn’t shock me at all. I know these people and you know what: Up yours! I gave this interview, because I want to encourage girls who have gone through such hard times like me. I do not want to destroy Chris’ career or make mine “higher,” because this is a relieve for me. Now I look forward and I will enjoy my life.

Bravo: Your outfits are hotter then never, with a see-through blouse or half naked. Are you looking for a new man right now?

Rihanna: (laughs) I love flirting at the moment. I’m single and I’m enjoying my freedom. (If Chris read this, he will be jealous as hell)

Bravo: You are the most wanted single woman in this world right now. Don’t you get many phone calls from men who wanna go out with you?

Rihanna: No calls, because I don´t give my phone number out that often. But if I’m dating, I check the boy from the top to the bottom. (giggles)

Bravo: What does a guy have to have to impress/get you?

Rihanna: (laughs) He has to be good in bed and the size matters.

Bravo: Excuse me?

Rihanna: You got what I mean. The inner beauty counts as well, but without toy, it doesn’t make fun. Right now I don’t want to have a serious relationship, I want to have fun.

Bravo: What’s your favorite flirt right now?

Rihanna: Well there’s this actor, his name is Jesse Williams (28), he played in “Grey´s Anatomy” and I have him in my music video for “Russian Roulette.” He’s soooo hot!

Bravo: Are your clothes always that sexy or do you like to wear casual at home?

Rihanna: (laughs) To be honest, I’m even hotter at home, because I´m always naked there. I’m from Barbados, that’s quite normal there. My pool boy saw me naked 5 times already.

Bravo: He must be the luckiest man in the world…

Rihanna: (laughs) Yeah, at first it was so embarrassing. I always forget when he comes. I’m so confused when I have a day off, I usually sleep until noon and when I wake up, I don´t even know what day it is. But he’s used to this view now. I even told my assistant to text me when he comes: “Rihanna get dressed, the pool boy is here!”

Bravo: Are there days where you don’t feel that comfortable?

Rihanna: Yes, of course. Everyone knows that, especially we girls. Some days I just feel fat, bloated and b*tchy. Those are my “ugly days.”

Bravo: And even then you look so perfect, how is this possible?

Rihanna: I shouldn’t tell you that, but in those days, I wear something that hides my stomach, under my outfit. I feel more comfortable with it.

Bravo: You are a style icon for years, who is your style icon?

Rihanna: Cruella de Vil, the bad lady from “101 Dalmatians.” Her style is edgy, dark and hot. Exactly what I love.