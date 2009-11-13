Rihanna Gets Playful On “Rated R” Cover Shoot

Check out this behind the scenes look at the shooting of Rihanna’s album packaging for ‘Rated R’.
Thanks to her official website, we can now see some exclusive behind the scenes footage from the sexy shoot with famed photographer Ellen von Unwerth. Rihanna teases the camera in several daring outfits with a few special guests, like nude mannequins and a black cat, who tries to scratch her up at one point!
Rihanna “Russian Roulette” music video clip
RiRi may want to rethink her profession, she would make an amazing model!
Take a look:
Will the real Rihanna please stand up?
Check out RiRi below:
