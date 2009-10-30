Tom Hanks Hearts Beyonce

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Did you know Tom Hanks has a thing for Beyonce? Well not really Bey, but her song “Single Ladies.”

According to huffingtonpost.com, Hanks first racked his brain when asked for his favorite tune of 2009 while backstage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 25th anniversary concert Thursday.

Then, the song came to him – though he didn’t know all the words.

“Dada-dada ring on it! Dada-dada ring on it!” he sang, as he tried to remember.

“That is a damn fine song, the Beyonce song … because it’s infectious,” the 53-year-old actor said of Beyonce’s No. 1 smash, “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It.)”

Hanks said “Single Ladies” resonates with him because that’s what he told his wife, actress Rita Wilson, when they first met: “I’m gon’ put a ring on that finger. I’m gon’ take that thing home.”

He also joked: “Kanye West has nothing to do with my embracing of that song.”

