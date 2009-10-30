Meet Our Runners-Up Of The Beyonce “Broken-Hearted” Contest

Meet the runners-up of HelloBeautiful’s Broken-Hearted contest, beautywithin_nc, and beeutea. We chose these two winners based on their original and uplifting stories. Our winners will receive Beyonce’s Dance Mixes DVD and CD collection.

Here are their stories:

beautywithin_nc:

Hello My name is Dee and I would like to share my story in poetry form. I wrote this in 2007, now I am saved and loving the life God has opened up for me. Smooches!!

** TRUE STORY**

He asked her a question

YES was the reply

every woman’s dream

yet it ended up being a lie

she told all of her friends

congratulations was in order

how happy her mother was

for her beautiful daughter

He was the one who set the date

He was the one so excited

hotels to book plans to make

all the family will be invited

should have seen the ring yall

2 carat Marquise cut

simple girl taken aback

she thought it was a bit much

the ladies got together

made it a date to find her gown

beautiful in the mirror

but under the veil a frown

something wasn’t quite right

she felt it in her soul

this is the dress but hold it for me

is what the sales woman was told

she dialed his phone to tell her future

all about the find

to her surprise someone picked up

another woman was on the line

3 1/2 years of her life shattered as

the phone hit the floor

the woman on the other end changed the game

see they had already been married 4

the ring she described too a tee

cause she had seen it before

it belonged to her but swollen with his seed

she could not fit it anymore

She had met the family spent holidays

and no one said a word

sang Christmas songs went to church

she even helped auntie cook the bird

She was the other woman and everyone knew

yet no one said a thing

if she had known what was real

she would have never accepted the ring

Don’t worry she’s doing better now

actually she is doing great

She takes it one day at a time

and tries to meditate

This was not Lifetime honey

I swear this is all true

because I am she and she is me

Now I’ve passed my story on to you.

-Danielle

copyright@ 2007

beeutea:

I am a 27 year old woman who hasn’t let misfortune get the best of me. I grew up with parents who chose drugs and alcohol over me and my syblings. My maternal grandmother was all that we had. After she passed, I grew up in and out of foster homes. I’ve experienced any and everything that one could imagine. Just from all of the bad experiences that I’ve been handed, I pretty much came to the conclusion that no one would or could ever love me. On my 22nd birthday, I met a man who I instantly hit it off with. I had just met him on my birthday and he came to my home with flowers and a card for me. I had never experienced that before. He took me out to dinner and got me the prettiest necklace that I had ever owned. We instantly hit it off. I really thought he was going to love me for ever after a while of dating. We didn’t even make love for the first three months, which further made me believe that he really was there for me. Four months of us dating, he had went to prison for 15 months. Though he landed in a bad situation, I decided that I was going to ride it out with him. I honestly felt as if We were meant for each other. I didn’t have a car when he went away, so I worked extra hard and was blessed with a car, then, I moved us into a new apartment, and picked up a second job to ensure that I would be able to take care of him, myself, and the expenses. I never missed a visit, never cheated, and never lied to him. He would tell me how much he loved me and how he couldn’t wait to come home and pick up where we left off. Even though we were in the situation we were in, I wouldn’t and couldn’t leave him. I was all he had and vice versa. Finally, he returned home. I thanked God every day and night that he was finally back in my arms. I made sure the apartment was cleaned, his clothes were washed, ironed and put away, he never missed a meal, and on top of that, I was still working two jobs and preparing to enter into college to further myself for not only me, but us. A month after he came home, he started to act differently towards me. He started staying out all night and not answering his cell phone. I would cry myself to sleep at night and ask God why was the man I vowed to stand by began to treat me this way. After about two months of him being home, I became pregnant; then that’s when it all really began. He would stay gone for days at a time. Then I started hearing that he was back with his ex wife. The rumor was found to be true. He left me and moved to be back with her. I went through my first pregnancy by myself. At about five months, I was put on bed rest but because I had no one to help me, I had no choice but to continue on working and lifting grocery bags. I went into labor three weeks early. He was there to see her be born. He stayed with us for two weeks. In those weeks, I felt as if we would be a family again. But then, he left again. I cried so hard. Here I was alone with a brand new baby. I had no idea what to do. Thanks to the lord blessing me with inner strenghth, I got through it. I raised my baby as best I could. I was in college, when she turned six months, I was also working. I did it. I did it. I was so proud of myself. I was never with another man since I met him and to this day. My daughter is now going to be three in two months and I couldn’t be any more proud of her than I am now. She is so smart and intelligent. I have been on deans list since I began my college career. Looking back, I used to ask myself, do I regret going through any of it? My answer to that is no. It made me so strong and I am so proud of myself. I didn’t allow what a man did to my heart keep me down. Now, he comes along telling me how he is sorry that he put me throught that and broke my heart. I forgave him. I am strong enough to forgive. Rather I win this contest or not, I am so glad that I got the chance to share my story with other women. Just know that a man is just that, a man. He may have the power to break your heart and make you cry, but he doesn’t have the power to keep you down and stop your dreams from forming. Only you have that power. I am so glad that I didn’t give that power to him. After my harsh childhood and broken heart, God has blessed me with a beautiful baby girl who gives me strength to go on everyday. I used to think that no one would or could love me, but now, I love myself. And that is all that matters!

Congratulation ladies!!!

