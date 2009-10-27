STYLE PROFILE: Kristen Noel

Stars like Rihanna and Amber Rose may be killing the fashion industry with their edgy hair styles and curious choices in outfits, but it’s the behind-the-scene ladies and gents that are truly murdering the fashion game.

Take the lovely Kristen Noel, for instance. The adorable girlfriend of Kanye West’s manager, Don C., has been making waves with her cute and clever line of accessories from her “I Love Kdia” collection. The American Apparel model turned designer decided to step away from modeling to focus on the art of her accessories collection. The line, which currently is full of funky rings and things, highlights Kristen’s “vision of art and design to the world”. Amber Rose was recently seen out and about with a “K” ring courtesy of Noel.

The debut launch is expected to hit the fashion world this winter. I cannot wait!!!!

Click here to get an inside peek into Noel’s blog!

