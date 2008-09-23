Dorian Gregory – whose unforgettable face you may recognize from “Charmed” and untouchable physique from “Soul Train” – isn’t only eye candy: The 35-year-old actor is an active humanitarian as well.

Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at age nine, Gregory now serves as a national spokesman for the American Diabetes Association. And, in order to show children and young adults that there are “no boundaries, no barriers,” he has gone on to create the “Thirst For Life” project and its subsequent charity event, Party for a Cause. The high-profile celebrity fundraiser aims to benefit Diabetes Research, specifically the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Expected guests – to name but a few – include co-host and new women’s boxing sensation Yolanda Ezell, Magic Johnson, Raven Symone, Meagan Good, Eric Benet and Mo’Nique. The event, with highlights including a surprise musical performance, a summer fashion show and a live female boxing match, is to take place September 25, beginning at 7 p.m. at The Highlands Hollywood.

Nothing’s hotter than partying for a cause.

