DaBrat To Host Prison-Style “American Idol” Show

Da Brat is definitely putting all that down time to good use while serving her 3 year bid for aggravated assault. The rapper is putting together an “American Idol” prison talent show for her fellow inmates.

Here’s what’s she’s doing according to bossip.com:

Da Brat, who was sentenced in August and has been serving time in Alto, Georgia, has been putting together a talent show for the prison. The talent show will have the same premise as Showtime at the Apollo but will be called “Showtime at Alto.” In order to get music for the event, Da Brat has asked DJ Nab, her former DJ, to send in music for the big show. Da Brat, who is serving a 3 year sentence for aggravated assault after assaulting a waitress with a rum bottle in 2007, has gotten love from family and friends including visits from her sister Lisa Raye and commissary funds totaling $20,000 from Kat Williams alone. While she can only have $400 at a time, her family makes sure the funds are dispensed in small portions. After she is released, Da Brat hopes to drop her prison weight and put out a reality show when she is released in 18 months.

Take a look at DaBrat below: