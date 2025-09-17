Subscribe
Ice Spice Hit Up NYFW In A Bold Fashion Slay

Ice Spice Has Been Slaying NYFW

Ice Spice made a chic impression while celebrating her feature on the cover of Nylon magazine during NYFW.

Published on September 17, 2025

"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is always full of surprises, but one recent appearance we can’t get over is Bronx-born rapper Ice Spice, who gave the girls a show. Known for her playful personality and trendsetting looks, Ice Spice made a chic impression while celebrating her feature on the cover of Nylon magazine during NYFW.

Dressed in a sleek, strapless mini dress with structured corset details and an oversized striped bow on the back, the “Barbie World” rapper showcased a polished yet daring side of her style evolution. Her peach-toned hair, styled in voluminous layers, added a retro glamour that stood out in a sea of bold streetwear and avant-garde looks. The finishing touches, a diamond necklace and perfectly manicured nails, gave her outfit a balance of sophistication and edge, perfectly mirroring her persona as both a rapper and a rising fashion muse.

Ice Spice Stuns at NYFW

While Ice Spice has always commanded attention with her music, her recent fashion moments hint at a reinvention. After a quieter season in the spotlight, her NYFW presence was like a reintroduction, reminding fans and industry insiders alike that she’s still a force to watch. Posing with stacks of her Nylon cover, where she embodied futuristic glamour in a bold two-piece set, the entertainer exuded confidence all while giving the girls a stylish show.

Fashion and hip-hop have long been intertwined, and Ice Spice has nailed that connection. Her ability to merge chart-topping hits with headline-grabbing style places her firmly in the tradition of artists who influence not only sound but also visual culture. At NYFW, her presence wasn’t just about attending shows; it was about reclaiming the narrative of her artistry and image.

Let’s go, Ice Spice!

