Makeup-Free & Melanated: Sherri Shepherd Bares It All On TV

Sherri Shepherd Goes Makeup Free On Live TV—We Love To See It

Sherri’s bare-faced moment is a celebration of aging gracefully, the beauty of Black women, and loving the skin you’re in.

Published on October 2, 2025

Sherri Shepherd Goes Makeup Free On Live TV - And We Love To See It Max Original Series "And Just Like That..." Season 3 Photo Call
Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Sherri Shepherd is glowing—quite literally.

The beloved daytime host recently went makeup-free on live television, and fans are still gagging over the moment. Not only does Sherri look TF good during her segment, but she’s also sending a powerful message to women everywhere: beauty isn’t about perfection. It’s about embracing every part of who you are.

Sherri Shepherd Bares It All On Live TV

Sitting in her signature chair on Sherri, she reached for makeup remover and started wiping away the glam. Lashes? Gone. Foundation? Wiped clean. Contour, lipstick, and liner? All gone too, revealing glowing, natural, melanated skin. The audience watched as she removed each layer.

“I can’t believe I’m even going through this. Oh my gosh,” she said, laughing through the vulnerable moment.

“So I just want to tell people,” she continued. “Don’t let anybody tell you that you need to change the way that you look, because you should be making those decisions.”

Her makeup artist Rodney Jon stood nearby, joking about needing his job but cheering her on as the crowd roared. When she finished, even he had to admit—her skin was glowing.

Sherri used the moment to drop gems about beauty, aging and self-acceptance. “Every line on my face is a road map of life,” she shared. “And I really want to remember the ride.”

Then she touched on connections with her mother. “It’s so funny, because as I do this, I think about… I got a lot of moles on my face that I was going to get removed, but I haven’t done it. Those moles remind me of my mother, who’s not here anymore. My mother had those moles. And so I was just like, you know what? I thought about it, and I said, ‘All of my imperfections are what makes me, me.’”

From The Front Row To A Fresh Face: Sherri Is That Girl

This bare-faced moment aired just days after we saw Sherri slaying beauty and fashion looks all over New York Fashion Week (NYFW), proving she’s as much a fashion girl as she is a beauty maven. Make no mistake, when it comes to a look, Sherri is going to give it to you.

She and Rodney Jon are are a match made it heaven. Throughout NYFW, she wore fits from luxury brands like PatBO, Bibhu Mohapatra and Aknvas with glam beats to match.

In other words, from front-row slays to fresh-faced realness, Sherri embodies beauty and confidence in all forms. Just as all women should.

In a world chasing perfection, Sherri is choosing herself—every line, every mole, every bit of melanin. And we are here for it.

That’s the kind of beauty that lasts longer than any makeup trend ever could.

