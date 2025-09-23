Subscribe
NikeSKIMS Launch: Serena Williams & Sha'Carri Lead

Serena Williams & Sha’Carri Richardson Lead New NikeSKIMS Campaign

Serena. Sha'Carri. Jordan. Romane. The new NikeSKIMS campaign puts Black women athletes at the center.

Published on September 23, 2025

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Source: Stefanie Keenan/VF25 / Getty

Serena Williams and Sha’Carri Richardson aren’t just winning on the court and the track—they’re rewriting what it means to look fly while doing it. As faces of the new NikeSKIMS debut campaign, the two athletes represent the impact of sports on culture, the power of Black women, and how we all want to look good while breaking a sweat.

NikeSKIMS Debut: Serena, Sha’Carri, Jordan & Romane At the Center

The debut brings together over 50 Nike athletes, including Serena and Sha’Carri. Serena called the pieces “butter on your skin” and said she feels unstoppable while training in them.

While track star Sha’Carri shared that the line makes her feel “confident, unrestricted, and fierce.”

They’re joined by other powerhouse Black women athletes, including Jordan Chiles, the U.S. Olympic gymnast known for her charisma and power on the floor. Romane Dicko, the French judoka, also brings her dominance on international mats to the campaign.

For many who’ve celebrated these athletes through victories and comebacks, their presence here is powerful. Together, they show that athletic fashion isn’t just about performance, but also about confidence, representation and body inclusivity.

NikeSKIMS launched with seven collections and 58 silhouettes. Price points range from $38 to $148, with sizes available from XXS to 4X. Key collections include Matte, Shine and seasonal drops, such as Shiny Nylon.

Fans of SKIMS will recognize the brand’s signature palette—browns, tans, and blacks—carried into this collaboration. The neutral tones make the line versatile: leggings that transition to brunch, a sports bra that can be worn under a blazer, or sleek layers that work for a grocery run without sacrificing style.

Now We Can’t Talk About NikeSKIMS Without Being Real About The Brand

The collaboration stems from a partnership between Nike and SKIMS, the billion-dollar shapewear brand founded by Kim Kardashian. And here’s where the conversation gets layered.

Kim K’s name carries both influence and criticism. To some, she’s a business mogul; to others, she’s a figure who profits from aesthetics and culture rooted in Black communities.

That tension can’t be ignored. But what also can’t be denied is how Serena, Sha’Carri, Jordan, and Romane shift the spotlight back where it belongs—on Black women athletes changing the game. Alongside many other athletes, they embody strength, resilience, style, and presence.

And we’re always here for that.

