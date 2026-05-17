Subscribe
Close
HelloBuzz

Woods By Jordyn Just Dropped The Perfect Summer Tote

Jordyn Woods’ New Summer Tote Was Inspired By Bachelorette Beach Plans

Jordyn Woods' latest Woods by Jordyn drop is giving beach bag, carry-on, and everyday summer essentials all in one.

Published on May 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jordyn Woods' New Largo Beach Tote Is A Must-Have In Your Summer Collection
Source: Woods by Jordyn / Woods by Jordyn

Jordyn Woods knows a good bag when she sees one. And now, the fashionista and founder behind Woods by Jordyn is making sure we do too, with a tote for every summer plan on our calendars.

Her brand just dropped the Largo Beach Tote as the first release from its summer collection. The timing is perfect. We’re heading into all the seasons that matter during the warm months: sundress season, airport travel season, beach day season, and “throw everything in the bag and go” season.

Jordyn Woods Knows What The Girls Need In A Summer Bag

The Largo Beach Tote retails for $125. It comes in black raffia and natural raffia, giving us options for summer styling. The design is chic, on trend, and functional. It has a durable raffia exterior, a WOODS logo plate, a button snap closure, and a roomy shape made for the real essentials. We’re talking lip gloss, sunscreen, a hair brush, makeup bag, sunglasses, phone charger, candy, snacks, and whatever else.

The natural raffia option is perfect for a yacht day in Miami, a poolside lunch, or that St. Tropez fantasy sitting in the group chat. Pair it with a sundress, bikini, and cover-up, or a crisp white set, and the look will slay.

Jordyn Woods' New Largo Beach Tote Is A Must-Have In Your Summer Collection
Source: Woods by Jordyn / Woods by Jordyn

Jordyn Woods’ New Summer Tote Bag Was Inspired By Bachelorette Beach Plans

Jordyn said the beach version came from her own travel plans.

“I knew I wanted to bring the Largo on my bachelorette trip to St. Barth’s, so I made it as a beach bag for myself,” she told press. She added that it became “the best beach bag” and “works great as a carry-on too.”

The black raffia version gives the same summer energy with a little more edge. It would eat with a crop top and shorts, a breezy maxi dress, or a chill airport outfit.

Jordyn clearly knows what the girls need, but we aren’t surprised. She is a fashion killer in her own right. Jordyn serves lewk after lewk in support of her NBA star fiancé Karl Anthony Towns, her own business ventures and brand collabs, and A-list events.

Jordyn clears the room with her style, and her newest tote embodies her fashion POV. See why at WoodsByJordyn.com.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

fashion jordyn woods Newsletter style

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

John Travolta attends "Karma" Screening - The 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Staying Alive: John Travolta Debuts New Look With Kangol Hat At Cannes, Social Media Erupts With Jon B. Jokes

Bossip

It's National Piercings Day! Here's 14 Celebrities Whose Body Bling Raised Eyebrows And Turned Heads

MadameNoire
Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

THREE ALBUMS??? Unserious ‘ICEMAN’ Drake Returns With Comeback 3-Pack Of Baffling Tracks, Sends Internet Into Hilarious Drizzy Tizzy

Bossip
Black Mother Reviewing Household Bills during Financial Hardship

Attention Single Black Women: Here's How You Build An Emergency Fund On One Income

MadameNoire
Trending
2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

‘Don’t Edit My Stretch Marks’: Olandria Carthen On Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Debut

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Chlöe Bailey Sets Social Media Ablaze With Sun-Kissed Curves In St. Lucia

American Heart Association Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection Concert
4 Items
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Sweet Mommy Moments: Celebrities Celebrating Their 1st Mother’s Day

Las Vegas Aces Media Day
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

WNBA Tunnel Fits Are Back—And The Girls Came To Play

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
HelloBuzz  |  Lauren E. Williams

Beyoncé Music Theft Case Update: Why Are The Songs Still Missing And Who Stole Them?

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close