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Lance Gross And Tyler Lepley Set Our Timelines On Fire

The Girls Are Not Okay: Lance Gross And Tyler Lepley Set Timelines On Fire With Sexy New Photoshoot

Lance Gross and Tyler Lepley linked up for a photo shoot in Atlanta, and social media quickly turned into a thirst trap.

Published on May 18, 2026

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Lance Gross and Tyler Lepley just reminded us why fine Black men will forever be in demand. The actors recently teamed up in Atlanta for a photo shoot clip that sent timelines into full thirst mode, with comments ranging from “Lord have mercy” to women openly admitting they don’t know how to act. In the video, the two handsome men posed subtly for the camera while oozing swagger, giving ladies (and some men) the thrill we didn’t know we needed.

During the simple yet alluring photo session, Gross and Lepley were captivating, as if they smelled of expensive cologne, rocking casual attire that exuded a sexy edginess, prompting us to dream as we played the video numerous times. Gross leaned into a more classic streetwear look, wearing a fitted vintage “Freaknik” tee paired with black cargo-style pants, layered jewelry, and Jordan sneakers. The look was effortless and masculine without trying too hard. Meanwhile, Lepley arrived in a coordinated navy tracksuit moment, with sleek sunglasses that gave polished-athlete energy with just enough mystery. Together, they looked like the cool, fine friends who walk into a function and immediately become the center of attention.

The post prompted hundreds of women to leave all the heart-eyed and fire emojis they could summon under the video. One woman commented that the men were the “Best of both worlds,” while another could only muster up enough strength to type, “Ooooooouuuuuu😍😍❣️.”

Of course, their appeal goes far beyond their smooth brown skin, undeniable swags, and bulging muscles. Gross has been stealing hearts since his days on House of Payne and later expanded into film and television projects that kept him on screens and in group chats. Lepley built his own devoted fan base through roles in The Haves and the Have Nots, P-Valley, Harlem, and other projects that showcased his charm and leading-man energy.  

And for the ladies preparing to shoot their shot: both men are spoken for. Gross has been married to his wife, Rebecca Jefferson, for years and has children with her, while Lepley has been in a long-term relationship with actress Miracle Watts, with whom he is engaged and shares a son.

However, there’s nothing wrong with being smitten by their fineness! Swoon on, ladies!

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