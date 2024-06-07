Subscribe
Style & Fashion

These 8 Women Can Wear The Hell Out Of A Suit And Here’s The Proof

Published on June 7, 2024

Women in suits

Source: custom / collage

A woman’s power to revolutionize whatever she touches is exemplified the second you witness a gorgeous lady in a suit. A man might give a pair of slacks and a matching blazer some swag, but there is an undeniable allure that illuminates the second a woman throws on a pair of trousers, a crisp blouse, and a matching sports jacket. Once they add the finishing touch to their ensembles, like cufflinks and pocket squares, their superpowers begin to activate, capturing the eyes of all women (and men) – gay, straight, or questioning.

Suits highlight power and dominance. In business, people wear a well-tailored 3-piece right before closing multi-million dollar deals. The uniformed look boasts a level of confidence that causes others to take you seriously. Outside of the office, the structured look becomes a sexy way to show off personal style. Whether you’re headed to a black tie event or going to brunch, rocking a suit garners attention from every angle.

These 8 Women Prove That You Can Be Sexy And Dapper In A Suit

Women in suits is nothing new. We’ve watch Teyana Taylor and Jonica Booth blur the lines of femininity and masculinity in oversized pants and chest-bearing tops. Androgyny has become an intriguing form of self expression that proves sexiness is less about skin, and more about attitude.

PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Now, I’ll be honest, I’ve made it my mission to spotlight women in suits because I’m a lesbian who knows what she likes. I don’t care if you’re rocking a suit with heels or a fresh pair of sneakers, as long as you know how to put that sh*t on! Plus, I enjoy watching straight women question themselves after seeing a group of ladies slay a bright-colored suit with nothing but coconut oil on their chest. So, without further ado, here’s a listen of 8 women who wear the hell out of a suit.

1. Celecca “AJ” Fedrick

Women in suits Source:@infamousphotos_graphicsllc

“In a suit I feel powerful, confident, sophisticated, but most importantly, I feel at peace with myself and how I present myself to the world. The clothing I choose to wear helps affirm my identity.” – Celecca “AJ” Fedrick 

2. Jennifer N

women in suits Source:Jennifer N

“When I got my first job as an attorney, I started wearing suits everyday just because it was an easier wardrobe choice. But over time, I started to enjoy adding small creative details to my suit game – mixing in traditionally masculine elements (neckties, cufflinks, etc) with feminine ones (heels, purses, etc). A perfect reflection of the duality of my personality! Wearing a suit makes me feel powerful, professional, and stylish. I feel like I can walk into any room and own it.” – Jennifer N.

3. Abriel Brown

Women in suits Source:Antoinne Duane Jones

“I love the confidence wearing a suit gives me. When I wear a suit I feel like it captures the contrast of feminine and masculine energy working together. Anytime I get to wear a suit I’m excited. From a night in the city to the 9-5, suits are a part of who I am.” – Abriel Brown

4. Coach Dee

Women in suits Source:creative.visualz

“When I rock a suit, I think of my self-love and acceptance journey. As I embody both my masculine and feminine qualities, it makes me feel proud to be that representation as a Masculine presenting queer woman showcasing representation in such a stylish yet unapologetic way!” – Coach Dee

5. Cicely Moore

Women in suits Source:Twanna Moore

“I feel both liberated and empowered when I wear a suit. Women in suits symbolizes freedom, self-expression and confidence; especially in a world where women have so many roles to play. This is our opportunity to express our Love for self through fashion as well.” – Cicely Moore

6. Tiff

Women in suits Source:Tiff

“I love a good charming suit. Wearing one makes me feel exceptional, regal, and beautifully confident. I consider myself to be a charismatic person with great taste who is also very classy, respectful, and honorable. In general, suits just add that extra polish to my presentation and personality. Most importantly, there is a powerful energy that comes with wearing a good suit, so every time I wear one, I do my best to rock it gracefully.” – Tiff

7. Carmen Miller

women in suits Source:@antoinneduanejones

“When I wear a suit, I always feel really good and confident. It gives me a business casual look that makes me feel incredibly sharp and put-together.” – Carmen Miller

8. Milly Degraff

Women in suits Source:Milly Degraff

“There’s a power in me that’s ignited when I put on a suit. Sorta like a superhero and her cape. I feel very capable… a bit wondrous, even.” – Milly Degraff



For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

