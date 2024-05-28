Subscribe
Sabrina Elba Reveals Her Celebrity ‘Beauty Inspo’ And We Get It

Sabrina Elba says this flawless queen is her beauty inspiration, and we agree because she's ours too!

Published on May 28, 2024

Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024

Sabrina Elba hopped on her Instagram to unveil the fabulous lady who inspires her to keep her beauty game up, and it’s none other than Kelly Rowland. The model shouted out the songstress in an Instagram video, and all we can say is, “She’s ours too, girl!”

It’s hard to imagine that someone other than herself is Elba’s beauty inspiration. The philanthropist is every bit gorgeous with her soaring cheekbones and glistening brown skin. Fashions drape over her body effortlessly, and she has a smile that lights up a room. However, just because she’s stunning doesn’t mean she’s exempt from admiring other beautiful women; the fact that she made this publicly known makes her more beautiful.

Working a black, floor-length halter dress, the skincare CEO struck model-like poses in a reel that accompanied the caption, “Who’s been your beauty inspo? Mines [sic] been queen @kellyrowland 💁🏽‍♀️.” Her followers were not only swooning over her video and caption, but they were also loving the sisterhood and support the message displayed. “A Queen supporting a Queen- love to see it 😍❤️🙌,” commented one fan. Another fan acknowledged the Black love Elba exhibited. “I love this black girl excellence and class. The melanated love is overwhelming 🖤🖤🖤🖤❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

We Get Why Kelly Rowland is Sabrina Elba’s Beauty Inspo

It’s hard not to acknowledge Kelly Rowland’s relentless glow. The Houston native stepped on the scene as a key member of the R&B singing group Destiny’s Child, and since then, she’s soared. Her solo career, fashion, flawless brown skin, seemingly sweet spirit, and overall bad-a**ness have made her one of the industry’s top celebrities to watch.

Recently, the mother-of-two has been busy taking on the Cannes Film Festival in the most fashionable ensembles that belong in an art gallery. From custom Anamika Khanna to Gaurav Gupta and Jean-Louis Sabaji, the Mea Culpa actress has been heating up the red carpets, and we can’t get enough. Rowland is known for turning heads, stealing hearts, and standing up for herself when the moment requires her to do so. No wonder she’s Elba’s “beauty inspo” and everyone else’s.

Not Today: Kelly Rowland Checks Red Carpet Handler In Cannes

Kelly Rowland Remains Unbothered And Unapologetically Beautiful In Cannes

Kelly Rowland Says She ‘Stood Her Ground’ Against Red Carpet Security Guard

 

