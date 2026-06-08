Red Carpet Gallery: Best Dressed Stars At The 2026 Tony Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: Queen Latifah, Deborah Cox & More Shut Down The 2026 Tony Awards
- Attendees embraced metallic, sequined, and crystal-embellished looks, creating a shimmering red carpet.
- Dramatic capes, sculptural silhouettes, and voluminous details added dimension to the night's standout styles.
- Celebrities like Queen Latifah and Deborah Cox exemplified the Tonys' glamorous, theatrical aesthetic.
The theater community gathered in New York City on June 7 for the 2026 Tony Awards, celebrating the actors, actresses, musicians, directors and creatives who keep Broadway going. The Tonys are all about the lights, the stage, and the drama – so you know the fashion had to follow suit. This year’s carpet did not disappoint.
While plenty of stars stepped out in memorable looks, there were a few celebrity arrivals that we can’t stop thinking about. From Queen Latifah’s dramatic feathered cape to Deborah Cox’s sparkling turquoise gown, the women arrived ready for their close-up. Meanwhile, Usher and Law Roach reminded us that the men don’t play about fashion either.
2026 Tonys Red Carpet: Metallics, Texture, And A Whole Lot Of Shine
One thing became clear early in the evening: stars were not afraid of a little sparkle. Attendees leaned into sparkle, proving that theater fashion doesn’t shy away from a little shine. Sequins, metallic fabrics, and crystal details appeared throughout the carpet.
Deborah Cox had one of our favorite looks of the evening. Dripping in turquoise sequins, the R&B legend shimmered down the carpet. She rocked an exaggerated dress featuring silver embellishments, long matching gloves, and a sweeping train.
Texture and volume also had major moments. Feathered capes, sculptural peplums, dramatic trains, and over-the-top tulle details added dimension to many of the night’s standout looks.
Queen Latifah was the epitome of texture and volume at the Tonys. Known for slaying in a cape, the hip-hop icon arrived in an elegant black gown layered beneath a dramatic green-and-black feathered cape. The look brought movement, texture, and just the right amount of drama. It was regal without trying too hard and perfectly suited for Broadway’s biggest night.
2026 Tonys Red Carpet: Top Celebrity Looks From Broadway’s Biggest Night
Swipe to see other looks from the 2026 Tony Awards from celebs like Usher, Megan Thee Stallion, Danielle Brooks, and more.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion posed at the 2026 Tonys in a sheer sequined dress with a 3-D sculptural waist detail and a halter-style neckline. Her gown featured a scalloped pattern that caught camera flashes and added dramatic flair. After closing out her historic run on Moulin Rouge, we loved seeing her hit the carpet.
Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea
Usher kept it sharp in a brown blazer layered over an all-black ensemble. Jennifer matched her crooner husband’s fly in a patterned deep-V gown with black trim. Together, they delivered one of the night’s strongest couple style moments.
Law Roach
Law Roach proved that all-black never misses. His Louis Vuitton suit featured clean tailoring, a jeweled brooch, and a structured handbag. The styling was sharp and sophisticated. And that buss-down middle part? Honey, it’s a moment in itself every time it hits a carpet.
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks lit up the carpet in a shimmering silver off-the-shoulder gown that fit her like a glove. Danielle was definitely serving body. For hair and makeup, she paired natural glam with a sleek, wet-look bob with flipped ends and wispy bangs.
Nichelle Lewis
Nichelle Lewis stunned in a strapless nude gown featuring a corset-inspired bodice and sculptural peplum detail. Delicate embellishments added texture throughout the design. The silhouette felt soft, romantic and stage-worthy.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. brought a pop of color to the carpet in a bold red bomber jacket layered over a black suit. The oversized proportions gave the look a modern edge. It was one of the night’s most memorable menswear moments.
Kara Young
Kara Young made a statement in a ruched chartreuse gown with dramatic draped details. The vibrant color instantly caught our attention. She paired the look with a sleek ponytail, swooped baby hairs, and bold makeup.
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