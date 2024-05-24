Subscribe
Skin Care

Dove’s Plant Milk Cleansing Bars Are A Must For Your Scent-Layering Routine

Dove's Plant Milk Cleansing Bar collection brings new meaning to a luxury shower experience.

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars

Source: Dove / Dove

There is no better feeling than hearing the compliment, “You smell really good.” The flattering remark boosts confidence and shows the world that you play no games with your grooming routine. That said, most folks believe that the art of smelling delightful comes from a scent-layering routine, including scented lotion and perfume. However, it’s deeper than that; it starts in the shower. After all, utilizing cleansing products with invigorating fragrances can increase the longevity of your scent. And thanks to Dove’s Plant Milk Cleansing Bars, you can now up the ante in the smell-good department.

Since 1957, Dove has been committed to creating nourishing products, and the Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bar collection is no exception. Known as the brand’s first plant-milk-based cleansing bars, the collection includes four delectable offerings: Coconut Milk & Sugar Lychee, Macadamia Milk & Willow Lavender, Oat Milk & Berry Brulee, and Turmeric Milk & Lemon Drop. 

Related Stories

As many beauty mavens lean towards utilizing clean beauty finds, the Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bar collection comes in handy to cover all bases. Known for transforming your shower into a spa-like oasis, the handcrafted offering is pH-balanced and is free of sulfates, parabens, and other harsh, skin-drying ingredients. In addition, the collection boasts ultra-nourishing plant-based milk — formulated with aloe extract and squalane — that produces a creamy, luxurious lather. As a result, you’ll be able to unlock all-day nourishment and a gratifying scent.

With these cleansing bars in your arsenal, the goal of smelling divine all day long is seamless. Keep reading for some tips to help you elevate your scent-layering routine.

1. Start in the shower.

There is no way to smell good without taking regular showers. According to Healthline, dirt, oil, and sweat can build up on the surface of your skin due to poor hygiene or when you skip showers, causing cause odor to surface. So, kick things off by showering with one of Dove’s Plant Milk Cleansing Bars.  

2. Apply a scented lotion with a body oil.

Once your body is fresh and clean, it’s time to lock in moisture. Apply scented lotion with a few drops of body oil on damp skin. Per L’Oreal Paris Beauty Magazine, body oils can do your scent-layering routine justice since many formulas boast “high concentrations of fragrance” that can go the distance. 

3. Smooth on an antiperspirant/deodorant.

It’s no secret that sweat and body odor go hand in hand. So, it’s imperative to keep sweat at bay by using an antiperspirant or deodorant. For the beauty mavens who deal with sweat all over, consider investing in a whole-body deodorant cream. This innovation helps to keep every inch of your skin — from your armpits to your unmentionables — feeling and smelling fresh.

4. Strategically apply your perfume. 

Last but certainly not least, it’s time to spray on your perfume. However, instead of spritzing it freely all over your body, focus on your pulse points. Per Perfume Direct, your pulse points — wrists, neck, chest, and behind your ears — are areas that emit heat, which allows your fragrance to last longer. 

If you’re ready to expand your horizons in the art of scent-layering, visit your local Target or Walmart to add Dove’s Plant Milk Cleansing Bars to your arsenal. 

DON’T MISS:

Dove Empowered Me To Embrace My Dark Armpits With Their #FreeThePits Campaign

TRIED IT: Dove’s Body Love Shower Collection Sets The Tone For At-Home Pampering

RELATED TAGS

Dove Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Mama Tina Knowles Defends Kelly Rowland Amid Cannes Red Carpet Debacle

Dove Plant Milk Cleansing Bars
Skin Care

Dove’s Plant Milk Cleansing Bars Are A Must For Your Scent-Layering Routine

The MAKERS Conference 2024 - Day Two
Reality TV

Get To Know Bozoma Saint John: The Badass Marketing Exec Joining The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM
Entertainment

Usher Is Performing A One-night Only Set At ‘Essence Fest’ And The Aunties Are Ready 

amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Kelly Rowland Says She ‘Stood Her Ground’ Against Red Carpet Security Guard

Eye Zone Care. Happy beautiful black woman applying eyes serum near mirror 10 items
Shop

10 Memorial Day Beauty Sales You’ll Want To Shop ASAP

"Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Style & Fashion

Kelly Rowland Remains Unbothered And Unapologetically Beautiful In Cannes

The Hollywood Reporter Beauty Dinner Presented By Instagram, Sponsored By Upneeq, Honoring The Top Glam Squads In Hollywood.
Celebrity

Cassie Breaks Her Silence To Thank Supporters Amid The Release Of Diddy Assault Footage

Trending
Disney 2024 Upfront Presentation - Arrivals
Hair

Tamron Hall Just Put Some ‘Braids In Her Head, And Now It’s Over’

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Cardi B At Sold Out MSG Concert

Slay Memorial Day With These 10 Pieces From Amazon 10 items
Style & Fashion

Slay Memorial Day With These 10 Pieces From Amazon

GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala And Concert Presented By City National Bank - Inside
Style & Fashion

Lauryn Hill And Selah Marley Serve Mommy/Daughter Goals At The Grammys Hall Of Fame Gala

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close