Kash Doll Is Glowing While Celebrating Her Baby Sprinkle For Daughter Klarity

Kash Doll is still in celebration mode for her new bundle of joy and took to Instagram to show off photos from her recent baby sprinkle.

Published on April 21, 2024

Kash Doll Hype Hair Cover Reveal Party

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Kash Doll is preparing to become a mother of two in the cutest way! On Sunday, April 21, the Detroit rapper, who is expecting her second child with Tracy T, prepped for the arrival of her baby girl by hosting another celebration alongside her friends and family. This time, the beauty opted for a quaint baby sprinkle, and per usual, our good sis was slaying!

Kash Doll, whose real name is Arkeisha Knight, took to Instagram to share photos of the recent event held in honor of her daughter. The adorable occasion allowed Knight to show off her pregnancy glow and style, as she was dressed in not one, but two gorgeous spring dresses from Fashion Nova that were everything. 

Knight’s first look was a one-shouldered, pink and green maxi dress which she paired with pink sandals. Her second look was a form fitting satin white maxi dress with a haltered top and flowers sewn throughout. 

“My family and friends don’t play about me! Second Sprinkle that weekend, thanks Sunshine I love you!! I love everybody thanks for coming 💚” she captioned the photo dump.

Check out the post below.

But this wasn’t the only celebration the BMF actress had this weekend in honor of our new Internet niece. Knight also recently held an adorable tea party for her bun in the oven where she revealed the name of her new baby and of course, did it in style. 

On April 13, Kash Doll shared a gorgeous shot of her and her bump in a white outfit with the caption, “Today will be the first day i celebrate my little doll… i can not believe I’m having a lil me! I’m so happy, grateful, and blessed to be able to call you mine!!!! Your God mommy and auntie had an event for you today we having a Tea party!!”

The tea party was held at Lily’s & Elise Tea House, a Black woman-owned luxury tea lounge in Detroit with European-style tea and light fare. The occasion was certainly fit for a queen, as Kash Doll, her besties, and her family showered her with love and affection while celebrating her new daughter. The event also allowed the 32-year-old to unveil her new daughter’s name, as the party featured cupcakes with the name Klarity on them, confirming the name of Doll’s new bundle of joy.

Check out photos from the event below.

Sis’ friends did that!

5 Times Kash Doll Proved She Is Our Hair Muse

Kash Doll Appreciation Post: Why We Love The Stylish Detroit Femcee

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

