Kash Doll Unveils The Name Of Her Baby Girl At A Pinktastic Tea Party

Kash Doll announces the name of her new baby girl with an adorable tea party hosted by friends in Detroit.

Published on April 19, 2024

kash doll Culture Creators Innovators And Leaders Awards Brunch Presented By Netflix Strong Black Lead

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Internet aunties and uncles, how are you holding up? Our good girlfriend, Kash Doll, is welcoming a new baby girl into the world and continues to invite fans into her mommy-to-be experience. We are trying not to cry!

Kash Doll, who is expecting her second child with Tracy T, took to Instagram with photos and video of a recent tea party held in honor of her bundle of joy. Not only did the captures show the community of love surrounding the hip-hop couple, but they also announced the name of our new niece.

While the event happened on April 13, recaps just hit the internet this week. Keep scrolling for pictures inside Kash Doll’s adorable baby bash – and learn our niece’s new name.

Kash Doll’s BFFs throw the mommy-to-be a swanky paint and tea party.

Kash Doll, whose real name is Arkeisha Knight, did not lift one manicured finger to throw her baby a celebration – and we love that for her. On April 13, Kash Doll shared a gorgeous shot of her and her bump in a white outfit with the caption, “Today will be the first day i celebrate my little doll… i can not believe I’m having a lil me! I’m so happy, grateful, and blessed to be able to call you mine!!!! Your God mommy and auntie had an event for you today we having a Tea party!!”

What her baby’s “God mommy and “auntie were planning was an adorable paint and tea party at Lily’s & Elise Tea House. Lily’s & Elise is a Black woman-owned luxury tea lounge in Detroit with European-style tea and light fare.

Pictures from the event show that Kash Doll, her BFFs, and other friends and family took over the venue. The joyous shower included pink tea party favors, custom balloon and flower arrangements, and luxe tablescapes.

The room oozed “bougie baby with a mix of fun and laughter as Kash Doll had a Ferris wheel of cupcakes, a photo booth, a live painting area, and an ice sculpture with her daughter’s name on it. Sis’ friends did that!

See pictures of her glam baby shower, KlariTEA, below.

Kash Doll wrote on Instagram, ! You don’t know how good it feels to have your friends that you adore throw you such a beautiful event AND YOU DON’T HAVE TO COME OUT OF A DIME!!!🫶🏽 I’m just so grateful & my baby is so loved! 

Kash Doll’s pregnancy glow is on 100, and her slay is undeniable.

Kash Doll was pretty in pink to celebrate her daughter, Klarity. The 32-year-old wore an adorable pink bandage-style dress with an oversized side floral detail. 

She accessorized her look with a matching fascinator and lace gloves. Her hair – which is always laid – was flawless in a sleek buss-down middle part. 

While we are gagging over Kash Doll’s posh ensemble, we are not surprised. Kashton’s mother – and her growing bump – is slaying her pregnancy! 

Her glow is undeniable – as are her maternity fashion moments and hilarious takes on being a mommy-to-be. We are here for every infectious, funny moment.

5 Times Kash Doll Proved She Is Our Hair Muse

Kash Doll Appreciation Post: Why We Love The Stylish Detroit Femcee

Kash Doll Newsletter Tracy T

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

