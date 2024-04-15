Subscribe
Keke Palmer Exuded Big Boss Energy In A Lavender Michael Kors Pantsuit

Keke Palmer is quickly becoming the mother of pantsuits.

Published on April 15, 2024

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Keke Palmer worked a lavender Michael Kors pantsuit at her latest event, and we are in love. The multihyphenate oozed sophistication and class in the purple ensemble as she shared the stage with Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon FYC Event in Los Angeles.

Keke Palmer is A Purple Princess

Palmer is quickly becoming the mother of pantsuits. She ate up the girls at the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards in a black-and-white tuxedo, and she’s back at it again in a dreamy Michael Kors set. She recently sat on a stage with Jimmy Fallon in the boss getup, which featured a single-breasted suit coat and flared pants. The artist coordinated the look with a matching silk blouse and purple pumps.

Palmer’s accessories included purple eyeglasses and diamond hoop earrings. Her makeup consisted of purple eyeshadow and lipstick, matching her lavender regalia and vibrant aura. The star posted a glam video on her Instagram showing off her outfit and perfectly layered hair. Fans rushed to her comment section to praise the mother on how good she looked. “LAVENDER IS YOUR COLOR 💐,” typed one follower. Another fan agreed, commenting, “KeKe Palmer looks so MF good in purple! 💜💜💜.”

Palmer continued her lavender theme for the event in a vintage-inspired skirt suit that she slayed. She wore this look with a dark purple turtleneck top, purple heels, and embellished eyeglasses. The actress seemed to be enjoying her latest ventures as she danced with Laverne Cox and Jimmy Fallon. While on stage with Fallon, Palmer sang a tune with the television host, and they nailed it!

We are digging this purple fashion energy our girl is emanating. We can’t wait to see what she has up her lavender sleeves next!

Keke Palmer Gives Us Glam In A Jaw Dropping Look

14 Fabulous Red Carpet Photos Of Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer Is Fierce In An Animal Print Dress

 

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals
Keke Palmer Exuded Big Boss Energy In A Lavender Michael Kors Pantsuit

