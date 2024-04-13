Subscribe
Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

Congrats to the Griners!

Published on April 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Brittney Griner! The WNBA star has just announced that she and her wife Cherelle Griner are expecting their first child!

The couple shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post on Saturday, April 13. The sweet announcement post showed the 33-year-old athlete and her wife holding hands as they stood next to an ultrasound photo of their baby.

“Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being,” Cherelle wrote as the post’s caption before adding that the baby would be due in July, “#BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024.”

Check out the post below.

The couple initially met while attending Baylor University but did not start dating until after they graduated in 2013. They then tied the knot in June 2019, nearly one year after Brittney popped the question to Cherelle.

Brittney and Cherelle have been successfully rebuilding their lives following Brittney’s unfortunate detainment in Russia back in February 2022 where she was arrested on drug charges and held in Russian custody before being sentenced to nine years in prison. After the sentencing, Cherelle sat down with CBS Mornings’ Gayle King and reacted to the news, explaining that she was “terrified” because sometimes those “situations don’t end well,” before adding, “Sometimes they never get their person back.”

However, for Brittney and Cherelle, the situation did work out in their favor and ended well for the family as the WNBA star was released and able to return home in December 2022.

We’re ecstatic for the expectant parents and wish them the best of luck on their journey to parenthood.

RELATED STORIES:

Glory Johnson ‘Truly Really Saddened’ By Brittney Griner’s Move To End Their Marriage

Brittney Griner Gets Emotional Over Short-Lived, Volatile Marriage

RELATED TAGS

Brittney Griner most recen most recent Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty
Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

66th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey Says She’s Relies On Chats With BFF Gayle King As Her Own Form Of ‘Therapy’

Mariah Carey Celebrates Grand Opening Of Her New Exclusive Engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration Of Mimi Live 5 items
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Kicks Off Her Third Vegas Residency In Style – And We Expect Nothing Less

Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 7 items
Style & Fashion

Coachella Street Style: Cowboy Couture Takes Over Day One Of The 2024 Coachella Music Festival

ABC's Coverage of The 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One
Wellness

Naomi Osaka Officially Launches A New Mental Health Podcast, ‘Can’t Wait To Hear From You’

FASHION-MILAN-CAVALLI
Style & Fashion

Luxury Fashion Designer Roberto Cavalli Dies At Age 83

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 12, 2024
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Latest Look Is A Cross Between The Mob Wife Style Aesthetic And Vintage Lil’Kim

2nd Annual GQ Global Creativity Awards - Arrivals 4 items
Style & Fashion

Taylor Rooks Rocks Head-Turning Sheer Dress On The GQ Global Creativity Awards Purple Carpet

Trending
BravoCon 2023
Entertainment

Kenya Moore Twirls Back Into Season 16 Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Nicki Minaj performing onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden
Nails

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday Nails Have Left Press-On Nail Mavens Gagged

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARD-CULTURE
Style & Fashion

Erykah Badu Gives ‘Main Character Energy’ In Marni

CinemaCon 2024 - Universal Pictures And Focus Features Presentation
Style & Fashion

Hello, Yellow! Lupita Nyong’o Lets The Sun Shine In With A Bright Dolce & Gabbana Outfit We Love

MEFeater Women To Watch Party in LA 7 items
Style & Fashion

Black Women Showed Up And Showed Out At MEFeater’s ‘Women To Watch’ Party

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close