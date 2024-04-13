Subscribe
Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey Says She’s Relies On Chats With BFF Gayle King As Her Own Form Of ‘Therapy’

We all need a friend like Gayle!

Published on April 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
66th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Oprah Winfrey is renowned for her insightful wisdom and practical advice. Whether it was during her run a the host of her iconic The Oprah Winfrey Show, excepts in her self-help books, or simply her words of wisdom in her podcasts, interviews, and television appearances, Winfrey has helped inspire millions of people as they navigate the ups and downs of their own personal growth journeys.

But when it comes to her own self-help, the iconic talk show host admitted to PEOPLE that she has actually never visited a therapist herself to hash out her issues. Instead, she has relied on her best friend of almost 50 years, Gayle King, for therapy.

“I’ve never been to a therapist because I had so many on the show, but my real therapy came from downloading whatever was happening in the day with Gayle every night,” Winfrey explained.

“There wasn’t a day that we missed being on some kind of phone call talking about what had happened in our days,” she said of their unique bond.

Years later, Winfrey realized that these conversations were her personal therapy and her way of keeping herself grounded and regulating herself every day. She called her friendship with Gayle “one of the best anybody could have” and credited it with helping her navigate life’s challenges.

The two met in Baltimore when Winfrey was a 22-year-old news anchor and King was a 21-year-old production assistant and writer at a news station they both worked at. Upon their initial meeting, they immediately became inseparable, forging a bond that has lasted nearly half a century. Now, their friendship has become an inspiration to us all as we admire the way these two uplift, show up for and support each other daily. It’s obvious why the 70-year-old cites this friendship as a bond that keeps her “grounded.”

We all need a friend like Gayle!

DON’T MISS…

Oprah Stuns In A Sequin Brandon Maxwell Dress At The Toronto Film Festival

Oprah Encourages Fans To Get Their Purple Outfits Together For ‘The Color Purple’ Remake

 

 

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
2023 Costume Institute Benefit - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty
Entertainment

Brittney Griner Confirms She And Wife Cherelle Are Expecting Their First Baby!

66th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey Says She’s Relies On Chats With BFF Gayle King As Her Own Form Of ‘Therapy’

Mariah Carey Celebrates Grand Opening Of Her New Exclusive Engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration Of Mimi Live 5 items
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Kicks Off Her Third Vegas Residency In Style – And We Expect Nothing Less

Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 7 items
Style & Fashion

Coachella Street Style: Cowboy Couture Takes Over Day One Of The 2024 Coachella Music Festival

ABC's Coverage of The 2021 ESPYS Presented by Capital One
Wellness

Naomi Osaka Officially Launches A New Mental Health Podcast, ‘Can’t Wait To Hear From You’

FASHION-MILAN-CAVALLI
Style & Fashion

Luxury Fashion Designer Roberto Cavalli Dies At Age 83

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 12, 2024
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Latest Look Is A Cross Between The Mob Wife Style Aesthetic And Vintage Lil’Kim

2nd Annual GQ Global Creativity Awards - Arrivals 4 items
Style & Fashion

Taylor Rooks Rocks Head-Turning Sheer Dress On The GQ Global Creativity Awards Purple Carpet

Trending
BravoCon 2023
Entertainment

Kenya Moore Twirls Back Into Season 16 Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Nicki Minaj performing onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden
Nails

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday Nails Have Left Press-On Nail Mavens Gagged

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARD-CULTURE
Style & Fashion

Erykah Badu Gives ‘Main Character Energy’ In Marni

CinemaCon 2024 - Universal Pictures And Focus Features Presentation
Style & Fashion

Hello, Yellow! Lupita Nyong’o Lets The Sun Shine In With A Bright Dolce & Gabbana Outfit We Love

MEFeater Women To Watch Party in LA 7 items
Style & Fashion

Black Women Showed Up And Showed Out At MEFeater’s ‘Women To Watch’ Party

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close