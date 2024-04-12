Subscribe
Luxury Fashion Designer Roberto Cavalli Dies At Age 83

Renowned fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for his exotic prints and luxurious interpretation of women's clothing, has died at the age of 83.

Published on April 12, 2024

FASHION-MILAN-CAVALLI

Source: ROBERTO BARRETI / Getty

Renowned fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for his exotic prints and luxurious high-end clothing, has died at the age of 83. The news was confirmed today on the brand’s Instagram page.

Roberto Cavalli dead at age 83

“Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always. It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me” says Fausto Puglisi, Creative Director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020.

“The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli’s family loss. His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration” announces Sergio Azzolari, CEO at Roberto Cavalli,” the page wrote.

Roberto Cavalli dead

Source: GIUSEPPE CACACE / Getty

The Italian designer began his career in the 1970s, creating floral prints and leather patchwork that garnered attention from high-end brands like Hermès and Pierre Cardin. He sent his first namesake collection down the runway in Paris and opened his first boutique in Saint-Tropez, St. Barth, and Venice. He eventually developed a youth-focused line, Just Cavalli, to cater to the younger generation.

Cavalli has made a lasting impact on the fashion industry, dressing the best of the best in Hollywood and beyond. One of his most notable moments was Aaliyah’s timeless yellow and black striped dress.

Celebrities at MTV Awards

Source: George De Sota / Getty

Everyone from Kelly Rowland to Nicki Minaj has worn the beloved designer. His innovative eye and talent for fusing colors and prints will be missed but not forgotten.

Cavalli welcomed his 6th child at the age of 82 with his partner, model Sandra Nilsson. He had two children from his first wife, and three from his second wife.

