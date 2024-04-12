Subscribe
Nails

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday Nails Have Left Press-On Nail Mavens Gagged

Nicki MInaj has gagged her fans and nail mavens with the release of her new beauty venture, Pink Friday Nails.

Published on April 12, 2024

Nicki Minaj performing onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden

Source: Getty Images / Getty

A wise woman once said, “See, the difference is: I run businesses; if I ain’t employ you, then what your business is,” as a true flex and reminder that she’s in a league of her own. That woman is none other than Trinidadian femcee Nicki Minaj. Riding high off the success of her fifth studio album, “Pink Friday 2,” her new label Heavy On It, and her Pink Friday 2 Gag City World Tour, Nicki is on top of the world. And her success continues to cross industries, thanks to the release of her new beauty venture, Pink Friday Nails.

Known as a collaboration between the “FTCU” femcee and her nail tech, Yvett Garcia, Pink Friday Nails shines a light on the rapper’s iconic styles. Boasting 11 eclectic designs — from matte bases to bejeweled sets — the line offers something for everyone. The collection has four custom shapes: almond, coffin, stiletto, and square. The nail sets are size-inclusive, ranging from S-XXL. In addition, each nail set has a unique moniker that plays on Nicki’s hit songs and lyrics — from “On My Tippies” to “Moment for Mattes.” The sets range from $15.99 to $44.99.

Models wearing Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday Nails

Source: Pink Friday Nails

“The press-on nails segment has two ends: either really intricate custom designs that cost hundreds of dollars or drug-store alternatives which break easily,” Garcia told Business of Fashion. “We’re hoping to be in the middle.”

As expected, everything the 41-year-old touches turns to gold — well, pink, considering her aesthetic. Nicki announced the press-on nail line in November 2023. Days before the brand’s March 15 release, the entrepreneur offered tier passes for fans to secure a spot to shop the line, further intensifying the anticipation. As a result, many styles were sold out within hours of the Pink Friday Nails release. 

Models wearing Pink Friday Nails

Source: Pink Friday Nails

Per BestAUCasinoSites, the Pink Friday Nails hype is real. “Between March 10 – 15, there was a 2,300% increase in worldwide searches for “Nicki Minaj Nails,” an Australia online casino guide spokesperson shared. “The findings also revealed a 1,900% increase in searches for ‘Pink Friday Nails’ between March 14-16.”

Judging from Ts Madison to North West and Minaj’s beloved Barbz, Pink Friday Nails is a hit. It’s no secret that press-on nails offer several perks for nail mavens. So, it’s safe to say that Nicki’s first foray into the nail game is looking to be fruitful. Congratulations Nicki!

Head to the Pink Friday Nails website to shop Nicki Minaj’s press-on nail collection. 

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

