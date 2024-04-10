Subscribe
Quinta Brunson’s Latest Fashion Look On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Is A Winner

Quinta Brunson stepped out on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' working an elegant Simkhai dress, possibly one of her best looks yet!

Published on April 10, 2024

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Quinta Brunson stepped out on The Jennifer Hudson Show looking polished and chic. The award-winning actress worked an elegant Simkhai dress, possibly one of her best looks yet!

Of course, Brunson has donned some fabulous red carpet looks over the years that live rent-free in our heads, but her recent outfit seemed to enhance her glow and flatter her frame flawlessly. The comedienne strutted on Jennifer Hudson’s stage, rocking the hell out of the designer dress that featured orange stripes and cut-outs. The ensemble looked amazing on Brunson’s petite frame, snatching her up and giving her length.

The West Philadelphia native paired her classy regalia with gold, strappy Jimmy Choo heels, dainty hoops, and rings. Her hair was pulled up in a high ponytail, exposing her gorgeous face. Her makeup was subtle yet glamorous. Brunson posted the look to her page with the caption, “Using this post to share: 1. A cute outfit 2. That Abbott Elementary is back tomorrow :).” Her followers were excited about the look and the news regarding Abbott Elementary returning to television. In response to her caption, one fan commented, “1. Slay 2. Slay.” Meanwhile, another follower couldn’t take their attention away from the outfit. “I love the fashion icon you’ve become, Ms. Quinta B! 🤩💅🏾💃🏾. “

Quinta Brunson x The Jennifer Hudson Show

Brunson joined Hudson on her show to promote and discuss the return of Abbott Elementary. During their conversation, Brunson admitted that, as the producer, she often merges real-life scenarios with the storyline. “Naturally, we start to write towards people’s sensibilities. For instance, Tyler, who plays Gregory, can be a little neurotic about things. So, he plays that really well in the character.” She also discussed not expecting to win an Emmy and getting her flowers from Oprah. 

Catch Abbott Elementary tonight on ABC, 9 pm EST. 

