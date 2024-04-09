Subscribe
Entertainment

Damson Idris And All His Chocolate Glory Dominate Essence’s Inaugural Sexiest Men of the Moment Issue

Damson Idris covers Essence magazine's Sexiest Men of the Moment inaugural issue, and all we can say is "DUH!"

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett/GA / Getty

Our boo in our head, Damson Idris covers Essence magazine’s ‘inaugural Sexiest Men of the Moment’ issue, and all we can say is “DUH!” Not only is he a talented thespian mastering his craft right before our eyes, but he’s also a chocolate god who shakes our ovaries every time he smiles. He is the star of Essence magazine’s Men Issue, and inside the publication, the London native talks about fatherhood, his love for Black women, why he’s Essence‘s sexiest man alive, and more.

Damson Idris Expounds on His Feelings for Black Women

If you follow Idris, you know his love for his mother is deeply rooted and evident. The Snowfall actor recently showed her off as his date at the 2004 NAACP Image Awards, where he won an honor for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. He told Essence how much he admires her and that because of her rearing, he appreciates Black women. “I just have a love for women. My mother is a Black woman, and that love stays with me. I feel protected by Black women. I feel loved by Black women. I feel at home,” expressed Idris.

Related Stories

Although Idris is a single (we think), fine young man navigating these Hollywood streets, he is looking forward to the day he becomes a family man. He has a slew of nieces and nephews and loves being an uncle, but he being a dad is what he has his sights set on. “Oh, man, I’ll be the best dad. It doesn’t matter what age I’ll be, I’ll still be the cool dad. Like, yeah, my dad’s coming to pick me up from school. I’ll just love it, you know? I love kids,” he told Essence.

Idris has to know he’s a work of art. We are sure he owns a mirror. Plus, almost all of the Black women in the world inundate his comment section with fondness whenever he posts a picture on Instagram. But when asked why he feels he is Essence’s sexiest man alive, his answer reflected his internal nature rather than his external. “I think if you care about what you do, I think that’s sexy, and I think that’s inspiring. So yeah, maybe that’s why I’m sat here in this chair.”

Click here to read the entire article.

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spark Reconciliation Rumors

Damson Idris Talks Being Shy, Finding Solace In His Mother, And More In ‘Highsnobiety’

RELATED TAGS

Damson Idris essence Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Entertainment

Damson Idris And All His Chocolate Glory Dominate Essence’s Inaugural Sexiest Men of the Moment Issue

Teyana Taylor + Hennessey
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Serves Up Yummy Cocktails As Part Of Hennessy’s New ‘Made For More’ Campaign

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 06, 2024
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Serves Naughty Nun Realness On ‘Interview’ Magazine’s Spring Issue, And Fans Aren’t Happy

SheaMoisture Bond Repair Collection
Hair

SheaMoisture Takes Hair Repair To New Heights With Its Bond Repair Collection

Frame mockup, ISO A paper size. Living room wall poster mockup. Interior mockup with house background. Modern interior design. 3D render 5 items
Lifestyle

5 Ways To Keep Your Home Smelling Good

2023 Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit - Mary J. Blige Concert
Pop Culture

Missy Elliott Headlines Her First North American Tour And Joins The List Of Music Icons Coming For Our Coins

Woman wearing safety glasses watch a solar eclipse
News

Solar Eclipse 2024: Tips To Enjoy The Celestial Event

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Sports

Who Is Dawn Staley?: 5 Things You Should Know About The South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close