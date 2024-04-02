Beyoncé Accepts The 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award In Vintage Versace Western Wear

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé brought rodeo magic to the Los Angeles Dolby Theater on Monday, April 1. Fresh off the release of “Cowboy Carter” and album meet-and-greets in Japan, the “Jolene” singer accepted the iHeartRadio Innovator Award in a vintage Versace (Fall 1992) ensemble.

As Beyoncé glided on stage, the audience went wild. Dressed for the occasion and her new music frontier, Beyoncé wore head-to-toe leather, including an open shirt jacket and pants adorned with gold accents and fringe. She accessorized her look with layered belts, boots, and a black cowboy hat with Versace’s Medusa logo.

Stevie Wonder presents Beyoncé with the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award

The stage moment was unforgettable as music legend and “Cowboy Carter” collaborator Stevie Wonder presented Beyoncé the silver trophy. Standing together, they represented generations of music, artistry, and the undeniable impact of Black creators in the industry.

“I love you, and I honor you,” Beyoncé said to Stevie as she opened her remarks. The two embraced and smiled. “I want to thank you for making a way for all of us. I’m honored to receive this recognition from you, Stevie Wonder. Whenever anyone asks me if there’s anyone I can listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you.”

Queen Bey shared that Stevie played the harmonica on “Cowboy Carter” in “Jolene.” To which he emphatically responded, “Yeah, yeah!”

Beyoncé is an ‘Innovator’s Innovator,’ recognizing Tina Turner, Prince, Andre 3000, and more.

The Renaissance leader continued her speech, focusing on the challenges and blessings that can come with innovation. She removed her shades and said, “Innovation starts with a dream, but then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy. Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible,” the country singer said.

Emphasizing the grit and bold ambition needed, she continued, “Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you.”

Bey ended her speech with a charge to the industry: “So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every award show, my hope is that we’re more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art, with no preconceived notions.”

In true Beyonce fashion, the icon also recognized other icons and “innovators” before her. Those that she said “defied labels” such as, Tina Turner, Andre 3000, Michael Jackson, Linda Martell, and Prince.

Watch Beyoncé accept the iHeartRadio Innovator Award in Versace cowboy couture below.

